Squads Yorkshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

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DUR
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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Bean Finlay

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bennison Will

no information yet

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bess Dom

bowler

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bowman Robbie

no information yet

Coad Ben

bowler

Ferreira Donovan

wicket keeper

Firbank Matthew

no information yet

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Hill George

all rounder

Kelly Noah

no information yet

Gay Emilio

batsman

Lyth Adam

batsman

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Lewis Jon

bowler

Root Joe

batsman

Minto James

no information yet

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Tattersall Jonathan

wicket keeper

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

ul-Haq Imam

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Wiese David

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Bench

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DUR
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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet