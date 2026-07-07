Squads Yorkshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026
Playing
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Bennison Will
no information yet
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Bess Dom
bowler
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Brook Harry
batsman
Boland Scott
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Bowman Robbie
no information yet
Coad Ben
bowler
Burnham Jack
batsman
Edwards Mickey
bowler
Bushnell Jonathan James
batsman
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Carse Brydon
bowler
Firbank Matthew
no information yet
Clark Graham
batsman
Fraine William
batsman
Conners Sam
bowler
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Hill George
all rounder
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Kelly Noah
no information yet
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Leech Dominic
bowler
Gay Emilio
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Gibson Oliver James
bowler
Lyth Adam
batsman
Glover Brandon
bowler
Malan Dawid
batsman
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Killeen Mitchell Jack
all rounder
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Leede Bas de
all rounder
O'Rourke William
bowler
Lees Alex
batsman
Rashid Adil
bowler
Lewis Jon
bowler
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Mackintosh Tom
batsman
Root Joe
batsman
Shafique Abdullah
batsman
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Steketee Mark
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Tattersall Jonathan
wicket keeper
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Parnell Wayne
bowler
ul-Haq Imam
no information yet
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
Potts Matty
bowler
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Pretorius Migael
bowler
White Curtley-Jack
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Wiese David
all rounder
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Match has not started yet