Mesut Ozil News

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Jose Mourinho Names Dream XI with Frank Lampard at the Heart of Midfield

Jose Mourinho Names Dream XI with Frank Lampard at the Heart of Midfield

  • news
  • football
Mesut Ozil wanted assurances from Arsenal about the proposed wage cut, reveals agent Erkut Sogut

Mesut Ozil wanted assurances from Arsenal about the proposed wage cut, reveals agent Erkut Sogut

  • news
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100 percent sure that Bukayo Saka has great future ahead of him, asserts Mesut Ozil

100 percent sure that Bukayo Saka has great future ahead of him, asserts Mesut Ozil

  • news
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There are conversations about transfers going on at moment, admits Mikel Arteta

There are conversations about transfers going on at moment, admits Mikel Arteta

  • news
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Mesut Ozil needs warm environment to thrive and will get that in Turkey, claims Arsene Wenger

Mesut Ozil needs warm environment to thrive and will get that in Turkey, claims Arsene Wenger

  • news
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Reports | Mesut Ozil and Arsenal come to an agreement to terminate his contract

Reports | Mesut Ozil and Arsenal come to an agreement to terminate his contract

  • news
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Mesut Ozil’s priority is to stay at Arsenal but he might leave, claims Dr Erkut Sogut

Mesut Ozil’s priority is to stay at Arsenal but he might leave, claims Dr Erkut Sogut

  • news
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Mesut Ozil isn’t difficult to manage but he needs to be shown support, admits Arsene Wenger

Mesut Ozil isn’t difficult to manage but he needs to be shown support, admits Arsene Wenger

  • news
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Reports | Arsenal offered chance to sign Christian Eriksen for less than £17 million

Reports | Arsenal offered chance to sign Christian Eriksen for less than £17 million

  • news
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Mesut Ozil is a wonderful talent but it is all about the team, claims Brendan Rodgers

Mesut Ozil is a wonderful talent but it is all about the team, claims Brendan Rodgers

  • news
  • football
Reports | Arsenal and Mesut Ozil haven’t opened talks over contract termination

Reports | Arsenal and Mesut Ozil haven’t opened talks over contract termination

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Reports | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new and lucrative three-year deal at Arsenal

Reports | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new and lucrative three-year deal at Arsenal

  • news
  • football
I will decide when I have to leave Arsenal, not other people, proclaims Mesut Ozil

I will decide when I have to leave Arsenal, not other people, proclaims Mesut Ozil

  • news
  • football
Managers should not involve in pay-cut issues, opines Erkut Sogut

Managers should not involve in pay-cut issues, opines Erkut Sogut

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Mesut Ozil is going nowhere for next fifteen months, proclaims Erkut Sogut

Mesut Ozil is going nowhere for next fifteen months, proclaims Erkut Sogut

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Had a hard time under Unai Emery, reveals Mesut Ozil

Had a hard time under Unai Emery, reveals Mesut Ozil

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Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech told he can leave

Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech told he can leave

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Arsenal were looking to give a me new contract, admits Unai Emery

Arsenal were looking to give a me new contract, admits Unai Emery

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Reports | Granit Xhaka closes on Hertha Berlin move

Reports | Granit Xhaka closes on Hertha Berlin move

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Mesut Ozil’s actions will have consequences, asserts Freddie Ljungberg

Mesut Ozil’s actions will have consequences, asserts Freddie Ljungberg

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Reports | Mesut Ozil nearing Arsenal exit amidst interest from Fenerbache

Reports | Mesut Ozil nearing Arsenal exit amidst interest from Fenerbache

  • news
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Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and the death of the Trequartista

Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and the death of the Trequartista

  • feature
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Decision to drop Mesut Ozil was taken by whole club, admits Unai Emery

Decision to drop Mesut Ozil was taken by whole club, admits Unai Emery

  • news
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Reports | Arsenal looking to sell Mesut Ozil in January

Reports | Arsenal looking to sell Mesut Ozil in January

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Reports | Mesut Ozil to stay at Arsenal

Reports | Mesut Ozil to stay at Arsenal

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Arsenal working on signing three or four players, reveals manager Unai Emery

Arsenal working on signing three or four players, reveals manager Unai Emery

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PL Round Up | Swansea stun Arsenal as Liverpool thrash Huddersfield town

PL Round Up | Swansea stun Arsenal as Liverpool thrash Huddersfield town

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