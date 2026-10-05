Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces List a Ford Trophy 07.11.2026

List a

Wellington

WFI
WFI
AUC
AUC

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 07, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Allen Finn, Balaji Lakshmipathy, Bennett Hamish, Bhula Jakob, Birt Travis, Blundell Tom, Borthwick Scott, Bracewell Michael, Colson Fraser John, Conway Devon, Dernbach Jade, Fletcher Andrew, Fletcher Luke, Georgeson Luke, Gibson James David, Greenwood Nick, Hancock David, Hartshorn James William, Hodge Brad, Hose Adam, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnson Brett Manning, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kuggeleijn Scott, Leonard Adam John, McComb Kieran, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Muller Travis, Neesham James, Newton Ollie, Nofal Malcolm John, Patel Jeetan, Pollard Michael, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tait Shaun, Tashkoff Jesse, Taylor Matthew, van Beek Logan, Vishvaka Devan, Woakes Chris, Woodcock Luke James, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAnderson Corey, Ashok Adithya, Barry Michael J, Bassett-Graham Jonny, Beghin Graeme, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Bopara Ravi, Briggs Cole Jeffery, Brown Jamie, Cachopa Craig, Chapman Mark, de Silva Aravinda, Delport Louis Johannes, Ferguson Lockie, Ferns Danru, Finch Aaron, Fletcher Cam, Fuller James, Gibson Matthew, Guptill-Bunce Michael Luke, Guptill Martin, Harjot Harjot, Harrison Ryan, Hira Roneel Magan, Horne Benjamin James, Johal Harjot, Juan Grobbelaar Donovan, Keene Simon, Lister Benjamin, Mahmood Azhar, Majithia R, McEwan Matthew Brook, McGregor Sumpter Flynn, McKenzie Jock, Meaker Stuart, Morgan Pringle Oliver, Morrison Andrew Ross, Munro Colin, Mustard Phil, Nash Chris, Nidamanuru Anil Teja, O Dowd Max, Phillips Glenn, Quinn Matt, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Rodden Bradley, Sclanders Michael, Solia Sean, Somerville Will, Sunde Quinn, Sussex Jordan, ter Braak Ross Matthew, Vince James, William O'Donnell, Worker George, Wright Luke, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBasin Reserve
CityWellington
Capacity13000
EndsVance Stand End
Hosts toScoreboard End

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