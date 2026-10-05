Match details Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings List a Ford Trophy 27.10.2026

List a

Auckland

AUC
AUC
CKI
CKI

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson Corey, Ashok Adithya, Barry Michael J, Bassett-Graham Jonny, Beghin Graeme, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Bopara Ravi, Briggs Cole Jeffery, Brown Jamie, Cachopa Craig, Chapman Mark, de Silva Aravinda, Delport Louis Johannes, Ferguson Lockie, Ferns Danru, Finch Aaron, Fletcher Cam, Fuller James, Gibson Matthew, Guptill-Bunce Michael Luke, Guptill Martin, Harjot Harjot, Harrison Ryan, Hira Roneel Magan, Hodge Brad, Horne Benjamin James, Johal Harjot, Juan Grobbelaar Donovan, Keene Simon, Lister Benjamin, Mahmood Azhar, Majithia R, McEwan Matthew Brook, McGregor Sumpter Flynn, McKenzie Jock, Meaker Stuart, Morgan Pringle Oliver, Morrison Andrew Ross, Munro Colin, Mustard Phil, Nash Chris, Neesham James, Nidamanuru Anil Teja, O Dowd Max, Phillips Glenn, Quinn Matt, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Rodden Bradley, Sclanders Michael, Snedden Michael Warwick, Solia Sean, Somerville Will, Sunde Quinn, Sussex Jordan, ter Braak Ross Matthew, Vince James, William O'Donnell, Worker George, Wright Luke, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersAstle Todd, Benton Jeremy, Bowes Chad, Boyle John Christopher Thwaites, Boyle Matt, Case JS, Chamberlain HJ, Coburn Blake Peter, Davey Sean Benjamin, Davidson Michael Scott John, Edekar A, Ellis Andrew Malcolm, Foulkes Zak, Garrett Trevor James, Hay Matthew, Hay Mitchell James, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Johnston Timothy Glyn, Kwant Nick Michael, Latham Jackson, Latham Tom, Laughlin Ben, Lortan Tyler Michael, MacRury Thomas John, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McCullum Brendon, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Murdoch Stephen Joseph, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sams Daniel, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish, Stokes Ben, ten Doeschate Ryan, van Woerkom Theo, Watson Shane, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumEden Park Outer Oval
CityAuckland
Capacity4000
EndsCity End
Hosts toSandringham End

Match has not started yet