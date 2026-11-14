Match details Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces List a Ford Trophy 12.02.2027

List a

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
AUC
AUC

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 12, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Barnes Warren Dale, Beaton Tom, Broom Neil, Chu Max, Clout Tommy, Cox Ben, Craig Mark Donald, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Duffy Ryan Mitchell, Earle Soper Blair, Finnie Joshua Liam, Foxcroft Dean, Fuller James, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hawkins Camden Thomas, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Hicks Shawn, Holder Jason, Hunter Jack Sean, James Whelan Ryan Leonard, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kindley Hunter, Kitchen Anaru Kyle, Kwant Nick Michael, Lee Brett, Lockrose Ben, Ma'ara Ave, McClenaghan Mitchell, McKay Jarrod, McKenzie Angus, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rae Michael, Raine Ben, Renwick Mitchell, Rippon Michael, Rodden Bradley, Rutherford Hamish, Smith Nathan, Tasman-Jones Joshua John, Todd Jamal, Viljoen Christoffel, Wheeler-Greenall Beckham, Wilson Brad
Benchno information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson Corey, Ashok Adithya, Barry Michael J, Bassett-Graham Jonny, Beghin Graeme, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Bopara Ravi, Briggs Cole Jeffery, Brown Jamie, Cachopa Craig, Chapman Mark, de Silva Aravinda, Delport Louis Johannes, Ferguson Lockie, Ferns Danru, Finch Aaron, Fletcher Cam, Gibson Matthew, Guptill-Bunce Michael Luke, Guptill Martin, Harjot Harjot, Harrison Ryan, Hira Roneel Magan, Hodge Brad, Horne Benjamin James, Johal Harjot, Juan Grobbelaar Donovan, Keene Simon, Lister Benjamin, Mahmood Azhar, Majithia R, McEwan Matthew Brook, McGregor Sumpter Flynn, McKenzie Jock, Meaker Stuart, Morgan Pringle Oliver, Morrison Andrew Ross, Munro Colin, Mustard Phil, Nash Chris, Neesham James, Nidamanuru Anil Teja, O Dowd Max, Quinn Matt, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Sclanders Michael, Snedden Michael Warwick, Solia Sean, Somerville Will, Sunde Quinn, Sussex Jordan, ter Braak Ross Matthew, Vince James, William O'Donnell, Worker George, Wright Luke, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

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