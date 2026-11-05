Match details Otago Volts vs Northern Districts List a Ford Trophy 02.02.2027

List a

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 02, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Barnes Warren Dale, Beaton Tom, Broom Neil, Chu Max, Clout Tommy, Cox Ben, Craig Mark Donald, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Duffy Ryan Mitchell, Earle Soper Blair, Finnie Joshua Liam, Foxcroft Dean, Fuller James, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hawkins Camden Thomas, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Hicks Shawn, Holder Jason, Hunter Jack Sean, James Whelan Ryan Leonard, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kindley Hunter, Kitchen Anaru Kyle, Kwant Nick Michael, Lee Brett, Lockrose Ben, Ma'ara Ave, McClenaghan Mitchell, McKay Jarrod, McKenzie Angus, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rae Michael, Raine Ben, Renwick Mitchell, Rippon Michael, Rodden Bradley, Rutherford Hamish, Smith Nathan, Tasman-Jones Joshua John, Todd Jamal, Viljoen Christoffel, Wheeler-Greenall Beckham, Wilson Brad
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Baker James, Birt Travis, Bocock Peter, Boult Trent, Brownlie Dean, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, De Grandhomme Colin, Devcich Anton, Drysdale Peter, Fisher Matthew, Flynn Daniel Raymond, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnston Scott Sangster, Jordan Chris, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Nethula Tarun Sai, O Brien Kevin, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Randell Brett, Raval Jeet, Reardon Nathan, Santner Mitchell, Scott Johnston Huey Samuel, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Swanson Christopher John, Tremain Chris, Verma Anurag, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Watling BJ, Williamson Kane, Winter Nick
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

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