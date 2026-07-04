England Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

England

Vince, James

England

Rashid, Adil

England

Jacks, Will

England

Dawson, Liam

England

Brook, Harry

England

Cox, Jordan

England

Parkinson, Matt

England

Collingwood, Paul

England

Woakes, Chris

England

Buttler, Jos

England

Wood, Mark

England

Topley, Reece

England

Duckett, Ben

England

Curran, Sam

England

Salt, Phil

England

Archer, Jofra

England

Ahmed, Rehan

England

Mahmood, Saqib

England

Atkinson, Gus

England

Lees, Alex

England

Robinson, Oliver

England

Potts, Matty

England

Root, Joe

England

Stokes, Ben

England

Foakes, Ben

England

Leach, Jack

England

Stone, Olly

England

Robinson, Oliver

England

Lawrence, Dan

England

Crawley, Zak

England

Pope, Ollie

England

Carse, Brydon

England

Abell, Tom

England

Hain, Sam

England

Wood, Luke

England

Fisher, Matthew

England

Crane, Mason

England

Banton, Tom

England

Cook, Sam

Chad

Haynes, Jack

England

Hartley, Tom

England

Bethell, Jacob Graham

England

Rew, James

England

Willey, David

England

Lintott, Jacob

England

Livingstone, Liam

England

Jennings, Keaton

England

Aspinwall, Tom

England

Singh, Harry

England

Burns, Rory

England

Overton, Jamie

England

Sibley, Dominic

England

Virdi, Amar

England

Smith, Jamie Luke

England

Payne, David

England

Bracey, James

England

Bairstow, Jonny

England

Bess, Dominic

England

Hill, George

England

Chohan, Jafer

England

Hull, Josh

England

Currie, Scott

Scotland

Albert, Toby Edward

England

John A Turner

England

Ball, Jake

England

Hameed, Haseeb

England

James, Lyndon

England

Simpson, John

England

Helm, Tom

England

Pepper, Michael-Kyle

England

Scrimshaw, George

England

Conners, Sam

England

Brown, Patrick Rhys

England

Tongue, Josh

England

Pennington, Dillon

England

Denly, Joe

England

Gay, Emilio

England

Haines, Tom

England

Carson, Jack Joshua

England

Crocombe, Henry T

England

Coles, James Matthew

England

Gregory, Lewis

England

Overton, Craig

England

Baker, Sonny

England

Bashir, Shoaib

England

Briggs, Danny

England

Norwell, Liam

England

Davies, Alex

England

Barnard, Ed

England

Brookes, Henry

England

Mousley, Dan

England

Brookes, Ethan

England

McCullum, Brendon

New zealand

Mahmood, Sajid

England