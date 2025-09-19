Jack Grealish News

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Everton Seal Loan Deal for Jack Grealish

Everton Seal Loan Deal for Jack Grealish

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Tottenham Eye Jack Grealish After James Maddison Injury

Tottenham Eye Jack Grealish After James Maddison Injury

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Erling Haaland Turns 25 with Humor as Grealish Sends Birthday Wishes

Erling Haaland Turns 25 with Humor as Grealish Sends Birthday Wishes

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Jack Grealish Nearing £45m Exit from Manchester City

Jack Grealish Nearing £45m Exit from Manchester City

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Manchester City Might Sell Haaland to Fund Squad Overhaul

Manchester City Might Sell Haaland to Fund Squad Overhaul

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Jack Grealish Struggles at Man City and the Possibility of a Move to Spain

Jack Grealish Struggles at Man City and the Possibility of a Move to Spain

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Barcelona Declines Grealish Proposal as £100m Star Eyes Man City Departure

Barcelona Declines Grealish Proposal as £100m Star Eyes Man City Departure

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Don’t believe we’re too far from our ideas of where we want Aston Villa, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Don’t believe we’re too far from our ideas of where we want Aston Villa, proclaims Steven Gerrard

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Think I deal with pressure well but I do feel like I can start playing lot better, asserts Jack Grealish

Think I deal with pressure well but I do feel like I can start playing lot better, asserts Jack Grealish

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What Jack Grealish does in his private life nobody should care but people do, claims Kevin De Bruyne

What Jack Grealish does in his private life nobody should care but people do, claims Kevin De Bruyne

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If we didn’t trust Jack Grealish then we wouldn’t put him on pitch, claims Gareth Southgate

If we didn’t trust Jack Grealish then we wouldn’t put him on pitch, claims Gareth Southgate

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Jack Grealish had an exceptional game against United, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish had an exceptional game against United, proclaims Pep Guardiola

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Think what Jack Grealish has to do is grow up and get trust of Pep Guardiola, asserts Roy Keane

Think what Jack Grealish has to do is grow up and get trust of Pep Guardiola, asserts Roy Keane

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Jack Grealish plays quite similar to his time at Aston Villa, reveals Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish plays quite similar to his time at Aston Villa, reveals Pep Guardiola

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Done okay so far but I’ve got so much more to give Manchester City, claims Jack Grealish

Done okay so far but I’ve got so much more to give Manchester City, claims Jack Grealish

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When behaviour off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play, reveals Pep Guardiola

When behaviour off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play, reveals Pep Guardiola

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Was really close to signing with Manchester United but nothing happened, reveals Jack Grealish

Was really close to signing with Manchester United but nothing happened, reveals Jack Grealish

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Conor Gallagher earns first England call-up after injuries to Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson

Conor Gallagher earns first England call-up after injuries to Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson

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If Barcelona is interested in our players I'm convinced they can get them, reveals Pep Guardiola

If Barcelona is interested in our players I'm convinced they can get them, reveals Pep Guardiola

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Aston Villa sack manager Dean Smith following poor start to 2021/22 season

Aston Villa sack manager Dean Smith following poor start to 2021/22 season

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Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique are not very different, reveals Ferran Torres

Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique are not very different, reveals Ferran Torres

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Reports | Raheem Sterling to join Barcelona on loan

Reports | Raheem Sterling to join Barcelona on loan

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Big challenge for Jack Grealish is to start scoring consistently for us, proclaims Gareth Southgate

Big challenge for Jack Grealish is to start scoring consistently for us, proclaims Gareth Southgate

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All I want is Bernardo Silva to be happy, admits Pep Guardiola

All I want is Bernardo Silva to be happy, admits Pep Guardiola

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Fights happen when player's don't do what they are told at half-time, indicates Pep Guardiola

Fights happen when player's don't do what they are told at half-time, indicates Pep Guardiola

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Reports | Barcelona join AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in battle to sign Bernardo Silva

Reports | Barcelona join AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in battle to sign Bernardo Silva

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2021/22 Premier League Previews | Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and their grandiose plans for European dominance

2021/22 Premier League Previews | Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and their grandiose plans for European dominance

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