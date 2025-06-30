Paul Pogba News

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Paul Pogba Nears Blockbuster Move to Inter Miami

Paul Pogba Nears Blockbuster Move to Inter Miami

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Paul Pogba Career in Danger as No Club Wants Him After 18-Month Ban!

Paul Pogba Career in Danger as No Club Wants Him After 18-Month Ban!

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Pogba Man United Comeback Faces Fresh Twist Amid Greenwood Squad Decision

Pogba Man United Comeback Faces Fresh Twist Amid Greenwood Squad Decision

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Paul Pogba Receives Manchester United Call for a Possible Return After Transfer Deadline

Paul Pogba Receives Manchester United Call for a Possible Return After Transfer Deadline

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Darren Bent Reveals Ideal Premier League Destination for Paul Pogba Comeback

Darren Bent Reveals Ideal Premier League Destination for Paul Pogba Comeback

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West Ham Insider Provides New Update on Pogba Transfer Deal

West Ham Insider Provides New Update on Pogba Transfer Deal

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Juventus Carefully Monitor Paul Pogba's Ongoing Injury Issues

Juventus Carefully Monitor Paul Pogba's Ongoing Injury Issues

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Relationship between Donny van de Beek and Manchester United has become bad, implies Guido Albers

Relationship between Donny van de Beek and Manchester United has become bad, implies Guido Albers

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Reports | Juventus set to sign free-agent Angel Di Maria to one year contract

Reports | Juventus set to sign free-agent Angel Di Maria to one year contract

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It was new to me to have an issue with my coach, reveals Paul Pogba

It was new to me to have an issue with my coach, reveals Paul Pogba

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Thought process is to show Manchester United that they made mistake, proclaims Paul Pogba

Thought process is to show Manchester United that they made mistake, proclaims Paul Pogba

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Just want to play football and be myself while enjoying what I do, admits Paul Pogba

Just want to play football and be myself while enjoying what I do, admits Paul Pogba

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Reports | Paul Pogba to join Juventus on a free transfer with three-year deal in place

Reports | Paul Pogba to join Juventus on a free transfer with three-year deal in place

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Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford as free-agent

Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford as free-agent

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Reports | Juventus set to meet with Paul Pogba’s representatives over return to Turin

Reports | Juventus set to meet with Paul Pogba’s representatives over return to Turin

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Manchester United job is a difficult but great challenge, exclaims Erik ten Hag

Manchester United job is a difficult but great challenge, exclaims Erik ten Hag

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No doubt about Paul Pogba's ability but he doesn't work as hard as City players, claims Jamie Carragher

No doubt about Paul Pogba's ability but he doesn't work as hard as City players, claims Jamie Carragher

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Reports | Manchester City consider shock transfer for Paul Pogba

Reports | Manchester City consider shock transfer for Paul Pogba

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Reports | Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United for either Real Madrid or Juventus

Reports | Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United for either Real Madrid or Juventus

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We have to accept Liverpool are six years ahead of us now, admits Ralf Rangnick

We have to accept Liverpool are six years ahead of us now, admits Ralf Rangnick

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Reports | Real Madrid and Juventus to battle it out for Paul Pogba

Reports | Real Madrid and Juventus to battle it out for Paul Pogba

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Here with a lot of great players and I am learning from best, proclaims Jadon Sancho

Here with a lot of great players and I am learning from best, proclaims Jadon Sancho

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Am happy to have Paul Pogba back and he might play from start, reveals Ralf Rangnick

Am happy to have Paul Pogba back and he might play from start, reveals Ralf Rangnick

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Reports | Manchester United ask unhappy players to delay any decisions until new manager arrives

Reports | Manchester United ask unhappy players to delay any decisions until new manager arrives

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Paul Pogba wants to show Manchester United fans and world what kind of player he can be, reveals Ralf Rangnick

Paul Pogba wants to show Manchester United fans and world what kind of player he can be, reveals Ralf Rangnick

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Reports | Manchester United set to prioritise new contract for Marcus Rashford this summer

Reports | Manchester United set to prioritise new contract for Marcus Rashford this summer

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Reports | Manchester United not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January

Reports | Manchester United not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January

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