David Moyes News

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Players
David Moyes Targets Merlin Rohl to Strengthen Everton Midfield

David Moyes Targets Merlin Rohl to Strengthen Everton Midfield

  • news
  • football
David Moyes Predicts Everton's Great Escape in England Premier League Survival Battle!

David Moyes Predicts Everton's Great Escape in England Premier League Survival Battle!

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Graham Potter Comments on Wolves Job as Gary O'Neil Is Sacked

Graham Potter Comments on Wolves Job as Gary O'Neil Is Sacked

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Beating big six club would feel good but not as good as having consistent team, asserts David Moyes

Beating big six club would feel good but not as good as having consistent team, asserts David Moyes

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We’ve been bemoaning not being clinical but we deserved victory, confesses David Moyes

We’ve been bemoaning not being clinical but we deserved victory, confesses David Moyes

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2022/23 Premier League Previews | West Ham, David Moyes and their endeavour to break England's hierarchy

2022/23 Premier League Previews | West Ham, David Moyes and their endeavour to break England's hierarchy

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West Ham sign Saussolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca in £35.5 million deal

West Ham sign Saussolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca in £35.5 million deal

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Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United on a free transfer

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United on a free transfer

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Reports | West Ham United in talks to sign Jesse Lingard on free-transfer

Reports | West Ham United in talks to sign Jesse Lingard on free-transfer

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2021/22 Premier League | England’s five club Champions League battle will go down to the wire

2021/22 Premier League | England’s five club Champions League battle will go down to the wire

  • feature
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Players do turn down contracts and it’s not unusual, admits David Moyes

Players do turn down contracts and it’s not unusual, admits David Moyes

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First leg is always difficult and hard to get defining results, claims David Moyes

First leg is always difficult and hard to get defining results, claims David Moyes

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Only thing to say is that Declan Rice is not for sale, asserts David Moyes

Only thing to say is that Declan Rice is not for sale, asserts David Moyes

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Was playing in a system I didn’t really enjoy at West Ham, asserts Sebastien Haller

Was playing in a system I didn’t really enjoy at West Ham, asserts Sebastien Haller

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Reports | Leeds United turn down West Ham United’s bid for Raphinha

Reports | Leeds United turn down West Ham United’s bid for Raphinha

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Jesse Lingard is a talented footballer, I'm disappointed he's not playing, reveals David Moyes

Jesse Lingard is a talented footballer, I'm disappointed he's not playing, reveals David Moyes

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Daniel Kretinsky owned Czech investment group 1890s holdings buys minority stake in West Ham

Daniel Kretinsky owned Czech investment group 1890s holdings buys minority stake in West Ham

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We are not getting carried away but this is good feeling at moment, admits David Moyes

We are not getting carried away but this is good feeling at moment, admits David Moyes

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Was certainly disappointed after being sacked by Manchester United, reveals David Moyes

Was certainly disappointed after being sacked by Manchester United, reveals David Moyes

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Think West Ham have blossomed and become much better, proclaims David Moyes

Think West Ham have blossomed and become much better, proclaims David Moyes

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Reports | Everton battling West Ham and Newcastle United to sign Jesse Lingard in January

Reports | Everton battling West Ham and Newcastle United to sign Jesse Lingard in January

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Wouldn’t sell Declan Rice for even £100 million, proclaims Kevin Nolan

Wouldn’t sell Declan Rice for even £100 million, proclaims Kevin Nolan

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No great update regarding Jesse Lingard but we'll find out what we can do, admits David Moyes

No great update regarding Jesse Lingard but we'll find out what we can do, admits David Moyes

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Sportscafe’s 2020/21 Premier League season’s end of season awards

Sportscafe’s 2020/21 Premier League season’s end of season awards

  • feature
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Change is needed in some way in the Premier League, proclaims David Moyes

Change is needed in some way in the Premier League, proclaims David Moyes

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Felt like I wasn’t myself while playing last year, admits Jesse Lingard

Felt like I wasn’t myself while playing last year, admits Jesse Lingard

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Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham in the battle for European glory

Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham in the battle for European glory

  • feature
  • football