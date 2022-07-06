Antonio Rudiger News

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Reports | Chelsea to submit bid for Juventus defender Matthijs De Light

Reports | Chelsea to submit bid for Juventus defender Matthijs De Light

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  • football
Reports | Chelsea hold initial talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

Reports | Chelsea hold initial talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

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Real Madrid confirm that they have signed Antonio Rudiger to four-year contract

Real Madrid confirm that they have signed Antonio Rudiger to four-year contract

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Leave Chelsea with heavy heart as it has meant everything to me, confesses Antonio Rudiger

Leave Chelsea with heavy heart as it has meant everything to me, confesses Antonio Rudiger

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Reports | Jules Kounde keen on leaving Sevilla next summer amidst interest from across Europe

Reports | Jules Kounde keen on leaving Sevilla next summer amidst interest from across Europe

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Reports | Real Madrid reach verbal agreement over long-term contract with Antonio Rudiger

Reports | Real Madrid reach verbal agreement over long-term contract with Antonio Rudiger

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I was disappointed that referee had a good time with my colleague Carlo Ancelotti, reveals Thomas Tuchel

I was disappointed that referee had a good time with my colleague Carlo Ancelotti, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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Reports | Barcelona to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer

Reports | Barcelona to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer

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I feel great here but other people have to make decisions, asserts Antonio Rudiger

I feel great here but other people have to make decisions, asserts Antonio Rudiger

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Reports | Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger in talks after Blues offer close to £200,000-a-week wages

Reports | Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger in talks after Blues offer close to £200,000-a-week wages

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Reports | Bayern Munich to sign Antonio Rudiger to replace outgoing Nikolas Sule

Reports | Bayern Munich to sign Antonio Rudiger to replace outgoing Nikolas Sule

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Reports | Niklas Sule to leave Bayern Munich and sign for Borussia Dortmund on free-transfer

Reports | Niklas Sule to leave Bayern Munich and sign for Borussia Dortmund on free-transfer

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Fully committed to the Chelsea cause and think I’ve always shown that, claims Antonio Rudiger

Fully committed to the Chelsea cause and think I’ve always shown that, claims Antonio Rudiger

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Reports | Real Madrid to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer

Reports | Real Madrid to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer

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Reports | Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to battle it out for Cesar Azpilicueta next summer

Reports | Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to battle it out for Cesar Azpilicueta next summer

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Reports | Real Madrid frontrunners to sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger on pre-contract deal

Reports | Real Madrid frontrunners to sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger on pre-contract deal

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Reports | Real Madrid eyeing Antonio Rudiger acquisition on a free transfer

Reports | Real Madrid eyeing Antonio Rudiger acquisition on a free transfer

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Reports | Chelsea and Thiago Silva in talks to extend contract beyond current season

Reports | Chelsea and Thiago Silva in talks to extend contract beyond current season

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Antonio Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea right now, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Antonio Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea right now, asserts Thomas Tuchel

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Reports | Chelsea looking at Wesley Fofana as potential Antonio Rudiger replacement

Reports | Chelsea looking at Wesley Fofana as potential Antonio Rudiger replacement

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Reports | Real Madrid planning four man clearout to free up funds to sign Antonio Rudiger

Reports | Real Madrid planning four man clearout to free up funds to sign Antonio Rudiger

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Andreas Christensen can be top defender and hopefully he will, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Andreas Christensen can be top defender and hopefully he will, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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Reports | Real Madrid and Bayern Munich confident of securing deal for Antonio Rudiger

Reports | Real Madrid and Bayern Munich confident of securing deal for Antonio Rudiger

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Honoured by Bayern Munich's interest but I feel good at Chelsea, reveals Antonio Rudiger

Honoured by Bayern Munich's interest but I feel good at Chelsea, reveals Antonio Rudiger

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Reports | Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger

Reports | Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger

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Thomas Tuchel was not happy with our performance at half-time, reveals Cesar Azpilicueta

Thomas Tuchel was not happy with our performance at half-time, reveals Cesar Azpilicueta

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Reports | Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea on a free at the end of the season

Reports | Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea on a free at the end of the season

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  • football