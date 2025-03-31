Christian Eriksen News

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Manchester United’s Key Player on Verge of Leaving Soon

Manchester United’s Key Player on Verge of Leaving Soon

  • news
  • football
Up to manager who he’s going to put down to play in which games, claims Christian Eriksen

Up to manager who he’s going to put down to play in which games, claims Christian Eriksen

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Christian Eriksen has changed the way that Manchester United play, implies Paul Scholes

Christian Eriksen has changed the way that Manchester United play, implies Paul Scholes

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WATCH | Manchester United fail to convert once in four attempts inside 30 seconds against Southampton

WATCH | Manchester United fail to convert once in four attempts inside 30 seconds against Southampton

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  • football
Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United on free-transfer with contract until 2025

Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United on free-transfer with contract until 2025

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Reports | Christian Eriksen verbally agrees to three year contract with Manchester United

Reports | Christian Eriksen verbally agrees to three year contract with Manchester United

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Its been a tough year but nice to be playing football again, reveals Christian Eriksen

Its been a tough year but nice to be playing football again, reveals Christian Eriksen

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Sportscafe’s 2021/22 Premier League season’s end of season awards

Sportscafe’s 2021/22 Premier League season’s end of season awards

  • feature
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Don’t know what future holds but as I haven’t 100% made up my mind, reveals Christian Eriksen

Don’t know what future holds but as I haven’t 100% made up my mind, reveals Christian Eriksen

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Its clear we would like to continue with Christian Eriksen, admits Thomas Frank

Its clear we would like to continue with Christian Eriksen, admits Thomas Frank

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Was convinced signing Christian Eriksen would help us for the season, reveals Thomas Frank

Was convinced signing Christian Eriksen would help us for the season, reveals Thomas Frank

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I feel very good because I'm in a good place mentally and physically, reveals Christian Eriksen

I feel very good because I'm in a good place mentally and physically, reveals Christian Eriksen

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Spoke to him after training and Christian Eriksen was pleased to be part of team again, proclaims Thomas Frank

Spoke to him after training and Christian Eriksen was pleased to be part of team again, proclaims Thomas Frank

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Christian Eriksen is potentially the greatest signing ever for the club, proclaims Thomas Frank

Christian Eriksen is potentially the greatest signing ever for the club, proclaims Thomas Frank

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Brentford sign for former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen

Brentford sign for former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen

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Think we have strong enough squad to compete in Premier League, proclaims Thomas Frank

Think we have strong enough squad to compete in Premier League, proclaims Thomas Frank

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Christian Eriksen is one of the world's best players, admits Thomas Frank

Christian Eriksen is one of the world's best players, admits Thomas Frank

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I think the door is always open for Christian Eriksen, reveals Antonio Conte

I think the door is always open for Christian Eriksen, reveals Antonio Conte

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My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar, reveals Christian Eriksen

My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar, reveals Christian Eriksen

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Christian Eriksen training at former side Odense Boldklub following his rehabilitation

Christian Eriksen training at former side Odense Boldklub following his rehabilitation

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Christian Eriksen to be sold by Inter with defibrillator keeping him out of action

Christian Eriksen to be sold by Inter with defibrillator keeping him out of action

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Christian Eriksen cannot be given all-clear to play with defibrillator, proclaims Francesco Braconaro

Christian Eriksen cannot be given all-clear to play with defibrillator, proclaims Francesco Braconaro

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Really wanted to fight for my place at Inter and I always have, asserts Christian Eriksen

Really wanted to fight for my place at Inter and I always have, asserts Christian Eriksen

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Nobody will leave Inter Milan and nobody will arrive in January, proclaims Antonio Conte

Nobody will leave Inter Milan and nobody will arrive in January, proclaims Antonio Conte

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Inter Milan are wasting so much quality by benching Christian Eriksen, proclaims Kasper Hjulmand

Inter Milan are wasting so much quality by benching Christian Eriksen, proclaims Kasper Hjulmand

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Up to Antonio Conte to evaluate and then make decision on Christian Eriksen, claims Giuseppe Marotta

Up to Antonio Conte to evaluate and then make decision on Christian Eriksen, claims Giuseppe Marotta

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  • football
Reports | Arsenal offered chance to sign Christian Eriksen for less than £17 million

Reports | Arsenal offered chance to sign Christian Eriksen for less than £17 million

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  • football