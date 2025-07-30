Jules Kounde News

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We are sliding down a crazy path but those at top are obviously not worried, asserts Jules Kounde

We are sliding down a crazy path but those at top are obviously not worried, asserts Jules Kounde

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  • football
Easy choice for me to sign for Barcelona because Xavi gave me lot of confidence, reveals Jules Kounde

Easy choice for me to sign for Barcelona because Xavi gave me lot of confidence, reveals Jules Kounde

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Chelsea confirm that they have signed Wesley Fofana for reported £75 million fee

Chelsea confirm that they have signed Wesley Fofana for reported £75 million fee

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Reports | Chelsea and Leicester City reach £75 million agreement for Wesley Fofana

Reports | Chelsea and Leicester City reach £75 million agreement for Wesley Fofana

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Jules Kounde was sold to Chelsea but then doubts appeared about his profile, reveals Monchi

Jules Kounde was sold to Chelsea but then doubts appeared about his profile, reveals Monchi

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This season is crucial and it’s reason why we improved our team, claims Joan Laporta

This season is crucial and it’s reason why we improved our team, claims Joan Laporta

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Barcelona still have bit of work to do but they’re on right track, proclaims Javier Tebas

Barcelona still have bit of work to do but they’re on right track, proclaims Javier Tebas

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Reports | Chelsea have €55 million bid for Jules Kounde rejected by Sevilla

Reports | Chelsea have €55 million bid for Jules Kounde rejected by Sevilla

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Reports | Chelsea to step up efforts to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

Reports | Chelsea to step up efforts to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

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Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva

Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva

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Sevilla confirm that Jules Kounde is set to undergo surgery for minor pelvis injury

Sevilla confirm that Jules Kounde is set to undergo surgery for minor pelvis injury

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Jules Kounde want to play in a more competitive team, reveals Cruz de Andres

Jules Kounde want to play in a more competitive team, reveals Cruz de Andres

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Reports | Chelsea hold initial talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

Reports | Chelsea hold initial talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

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Reports | Jules Kounde keen on leaving Sevilla next summer amidst interest from across Europe

Reports | Jules Kounde keen on leaving Sevilla next summer amidst interest from across Europe

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Reports | Barcelona to make move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

Reports | Barcelona to make move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

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Reports | Barcelona and Real Madrid in talks over potential deal for Jules Kounde

Reports | Barcelona and Real Madrid in talks over potential deal for Jules Kounde

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Reports | Barcelona eyeing €80 million move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde next summer

Reports | Barcelona eyeing €80 million move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde next summer

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Reports | Manchester United to submit €80 million bid for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Reports | Manchester United to submit €80 million bid for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

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Wouldn’t call this summer complicated but I’m concentrated on team, reveals Jules Kounde

Wouldn’t call this summer complicated but I’m concentrated on team, reveals Jules Kounde

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Reports | Chelsea preparing €120 million bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt

Reports | Chelsea preparing €120 million bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt

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Reports | Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea on a free at the end of the season

Reports | Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea on a free at the end of the season

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Reports | PSG and Real Madrid set to compete for Antonio Rudiger

Reports | PSG and Real Madrid set to compete for Antonio Rudiger

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Reports | Chelsea to reignite interest in Jules Kounde from Sevilla in January

Reports | Chelsea to reignite interest in Jules Kounde from Sevilla in January

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Reports | Tottenham targeting Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma in £25 million deal this summer

Reports | Tottenham targeting Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma in £25 million deal this summer

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Reports | Chelsea looking to offer Juventus £50 million plus Timo Werner for Matthijs de Ligt

Reports | Chelsea looking to offer Juventus £50 million plus Timo Werner for Matthijs de Ligt

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Reports | Chelsea open talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

Reports | Chelsea open talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

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  • football