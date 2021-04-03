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How India fabricated its most horrifying evening in a decade

How India fabricated its most horrifying evening in a decade

  • feature
  • football
India's World Cup dream is achievable, needs years of work at grassroots and youth level, claims Edu Bedia

India's World Cup dream is achievable, needs years of work at grassroots and youth level, claims Edu Bedia

  • news
  • football
Whole team reacted well in the second half against Oman, admits Igor Stimac

Whole team reacted well in the second half against Oman, admits Igor Stimac

  • news
  • football
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Cried few times after watching footage of India's loss to Oman, recalls Igor Stimac

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Cried few times after watching footage of India's loss to Oman, recalls Igor Stimac

  • news
  • football
Reports | Eurosport to telecast India's matches against Oman and UAE

Reports | Eurosport to telecast India's matches against Oman and UAE

  • news
  • football
Time to prove we can defeat higher-ranked opponents, asserts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Time to prove we can defeat higher-ranked opponents, asserts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

  • news
  • football
We are very confident of broadcasting the matches in Dubai, informs Kushal Das

We are very confident of broadcasting the matches in Dubai, informs Kushal Das

  • news
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Sunil Chhetri to miss out as India all set for preparatory camp in Dubai

Sunil Chhetri to miss out as India all set for preparatory camp in Dubai

  • news
  • football
Our short-term goal is to qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup, reveals Igor Stimac

Our short-term goal is to qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup, reveals Igor Stimac

  • news
  • football
Strikers to be blamed for poor show against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, claims Sunil Chhetri

Strikers to be blamed for poor show against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, claims Sunil Chhetri

  • news
  • football
Team dinner ahead of Qatar match had an impact on the team, reveals Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Team dinner ahead of Qatar match had an impact on the team, reveals Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

  • news
  • football
Presently identifying Sunil Chhetri’s successor is the biggest concern in Indian football

Presently identifying Sunil Chhetri’s successor is the biggest concern in Indian football

  • feature
  • football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Oman had more chances, so they deserved to win, admits Igor Stimac

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Oman had more chances, so they deserved to win, admits Igor Stimac

  • news
  • football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | The huge misconception brewing over Indian football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | The huge misconception brewing over Indian football

  • feature
  • football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | We really miss Sandesh Jhingan’s presence in defence, says Rahul Bheke

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | We really miss Sandesh Jhingan’s presence in defence, says Rahul Bheke

  • news
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FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Rest and recovery is our primary concern, says Igor Stimac

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Rest and recovery is our primary concern, says Igor Stimac

  • news
  • football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Igor Stimac announces 26-member squad, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem earns first call-up

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Igor Stimac announces 26-member squad, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem earns first call-up

  • news
  • football
India drop two places to 106th in latest FIFA rankings

India drop two places to 106th in latest FIFA rankings

  • news
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FIFA World Cup Qualifier | India under pressure at home, believes Bobby Mimms

FIFA World Cup Qualifier | India under pressure at home, believes Bobby Mimms

  • news
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FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India still overwhelming favorites despite Sandesh Jhingan's absence, opines Jamie Day

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India still overwhelming favorites despite Sandesh Jhingan's absence, opines Jamie Day

  • news
  • football
Indian football team overly-reliant on Sunil Chhetri for goalscoring, says Bhaichung Bhutia

Indian football team overly-reliant on Sunil Chhetri for goalscoring, says Bhaichung Bhutia

  • news
  • football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Igor Stimac wants India to attack for 90 minutes to break Bangladesh defence

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Igor Stimac wants India to attack for 90 minutes to break Bangladesh defence

  • news
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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Rahul Bheke to miss Bangladesh tie due to injury

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Rahul Bheke to miss Bangladesh tie due to injury

  • news
  • football
Love to dribble and sprint, Sahal Abdul Samad gets his inspiration from Lionel Messi

Love to dribble and sprint, Sahal Abdul Samad gets his inspiration from Lionel Messi

  • news
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FIFA 2022 WC Qualifier | Plan was to play without fear, says Sandesh Jhingan

FIFA 2022 WC Qualifier | Plan was to play without fear, says Sandesh Jhingan

  • news
  • football
India’s disheartening loss to Oman reeks of more erred tactics than individual errors

India’s disheartening loss to Oman reeks of more erred tactics than individual errors

  • feature
  • football
FIFA WC Qualifiers | Oman didn’t work hard for their first goal, says Igor Stimac

FIFA WC Qualifiers | Oman didn’t work hard for their first goal, says Igor Stimac

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  • football