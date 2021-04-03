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Gabriel Martinelli
Casemiro
Kai Havertz
Neymar
Carlo Ancelotti
Jesse Marsch
Enzo Maresca
Julian Alvarez
Alexander Isak
Viktor Gyokeres
Sunil Chhetri
Pele
Kevin De Bruyne
Luka Modric
Davor Suker
Al Hilal
Raphinha
Marc Cucurella
Bhaichung Bhutia
Martin Odegaard
Jose Mourinho
Ousmane Dembele
Thomas Muller
Pep Guardiola
Gabriel Magalhaes
Joao Pedro
Lautaro Martinez
Hansi Flick
Roberto Martinez
Rodrigo De Paul
Sir Alex Ferguson
Federico Valverde
Ferran Torres
Michael Owen
Mauricio Pochettino
Mohamed Salah
Florentino Perez
Anthony Gordon
Vinicius Junior
Diego Simeone
Fabio Paratici
Arne Slot
Vincent Kompany
Thomas Tuchel
Phil Foden
Nicolas Otamendi
Joan Laporta
Wayne Rooney
Trent Alexander Arnold
Fabrizio Romano
Lionel Scaloni
Gianluigi Donnaruma
Ronald Koeman
Pedri
Lothar Matthaus
Fabio Capello
Luis Suarez
Ronaldinho
Ronaldo Nazario
Jude Bellingham
Karim Benzema
James Rodriguez
Ruben Neves
Angel Di Maria
Xabi Alonso
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Ruben Amorim
Ryan Gravenberch
Rodrygo
Nico Williams
Marc Andre Ter Stegen
Dani Olmo
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Bukayo Saka
Karim Adeyemi
Dusan Vlahovic
Lucas Paqueta
Uli Hoeness
Ibrahima Konate
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One heavy defeat will certainly not make us give up, proclaims Igor Stimac
5 years ago
news
football
How India fabricated its most horrifying evening in a decade
5 years ago
feature
football
India's World Cup dream is achievable, needs years of work at grassroots and youth level, claims Edu Bedia
5 years ago
news
football
Whole team reacted well in the second half against Oman, admits Igor Stimac
5 years ago
news
football
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Cried few times after watching footage of India's loss to Oman, recalls Igor Stimac
5 years ago
news
football
Reports | Eurosport to telecast India's matches against Oman and UAE
5 years ago
news
football
Time to prove we can defeat higher-ranked opponents, asserts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
5 years ago
news
football
We are very confident of broadcasting the matches in Dubai, informs Kushal Das
5 years ago
news
football
Sunil Chhetri to miss out as India all set for preparatory camp in Dubai
5 years ago
news
football
Our short-term goal is to qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup, reveals Igor Stimac
6 years ago
news
football
Strikers to be blamed for poor show against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, claims Sunil Chhetri
6 years ago
news
football
Team dinner ahead of Qatar match had an impact on the team, reveals Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
6 years ago
news
football
Presently identifying Sunil Chhetri’s successor is the biggest concern in Indian football
6 years ago
feature
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Oman had more chances, so they deserved to win, admits Igor Stimac
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Know how tough the Oman game will be, admits Igor Stimac
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | The huge misconception brewing over Indian football
7 years ago
feature
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | We really miss Sandesh Jhingan’s presence in defence, says Rahul Bheke
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Rest and recovery is our primary concern, says Igor Stimac
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Igor Stimac announces 26-member squad, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem earns first call-up
7 years ago
news
football
India drop two places to 106th in latest FIFA rankings
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifier | India under pressure at home, believes Bobby Mimms
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India still overwhelming favorites despite Sandesh Jhingan's absence, opines Jamie Day
7 years ago
news
football
Indian football team overly-reliant on Sunil Chhetri for goalscoring, says Bhaichung Bhutia
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Igor Stimac wants India to attack for 90 minutes to break Bangladesh defence
7 years ago
news
football
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Rahul Bheke to miss Bangladesh tie due to injury
7 years ago
news
football
Love to dribble and sprint, Sahal Abdul Samad gets his inspiration from Lionel Messi
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA 2022 WC Qualifier | Plan was to play without fear, says Sandesh Jhingan
7 years ago
news
football
India’s disheartening loss to Oman reeks of more erred tactics than individual errors
7 years ago
feature
football
FIFA WC Qualifiers | Oman didn’t work hard for their first goal, says Igor Stimac
7 years ago
news
football
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Nothing is more important than results, says Igor Stimac
7 years ago
news
football
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