Gareth Southgate News

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Players
Need to keep working hard over next few weeks and see where I am, claims Reece James

Need to keep working hard over next few weeks and see where I am, claims Reece James

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Would do anything to have someone like Chris Smalling at my disposal, claims Jose Mourinho

Would do anything to have someone like Chris Smalling at my disposal, claims Jose Mourinho

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Feel I can do this but I’m going to have to be patient with it, claims Kyle Walker

Feel I can do this but I’m going to have to be patient with it, claims Kyle Walker

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Feel that Kieran Trippier’s all round game is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, asserts Gareth Southgate

Feel that Kieran Trippier’s all round game is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, asserts Gareth Southgate

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Don’t think system was responsible for any of goals vs Germany, claims Gareth Southgate

Don’t think system was responsible for any of goals vs Germany, claims Gareth Southgate

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Think I deal with pressure well but I do feel like I can start playing lot better, asserts Jack Grealish

Think I deal with pressure well but I do feel like I can start playing lot better, asserts Jack Grealish

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September break is last realistic opportunity to work with team, admits Gareth Southgate

September break is last realistic opportunity to work with team, admits Gareth Southgate

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Reports | West Ham hopeful of convincing Jesse Lingard to join the club

Reports | West Ham hopeful of convincing Jesse Lingard to join the club

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With the players we’ve got we have to aim to win the World Cup, asserts Declan Rice

With the players we’ve got we have to aim to win the World Cup, asserts Declan Rice

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England FA back Gareth Southgate and reassure him that his position is safe

England FA back Gareth Southgate and reassure him that his position is safe

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Some people have managed teams and others haven't, asserts Gareth Southgate

Some people have managed teams and others haven't, asserts Gareth Southgate

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Playing behind closed doors is embarrassment for England as country, asserts Gareth Southgate

Playing behind closed doors is embarrassment for England as country, asserts Gareth Southgate

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If we didn’t trust Jack Grealish then we wouldn’t put him on pitch, claims Gareth Southgate

If we didn’t trust Jack Grealish then we wouldn’t put him on pitch, claims Gareth Southgate

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Enjoy being pushed as it strives me on to be number one for England longer, admits Jordan Pickford

Enjoy being pushed as it strives me on to be number one for England longer, admits Jordan Pickford

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We've been consistent and are one of the teams that could win the World Cup, proclaims Gareth Southgate

We've been consistent and are one of the teams that could win the World Cup, proclaims Gareth Southgate

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Somebody with lot of influence like Gareth Southgate needs to pick his words carefully, asserts Nasser Al Khater

Somebody with lot of influence like Gareth Southgate needs to pick his words carefully, asserts Nasser Al Khater

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Thought reception that Harry Maguire got was an absolute joke, asserts Gareth Southgate

Thought reception that Harry Maguire got was an absolute joke, asserts Gareth Southgate

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There's no doubt Harry Maguire is capable of playing at highest level, insists Gareth Southgate

There's no doubt Harry Maguire is capable of playing at highest level, insists Gareth Southgate

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Being called up by your country is biggest privilege footballer can ever have, claims Conor Coady

Being called up by your country is biggest privilege footballer can ever have, claims Conor Coady

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Hard to say what Wilfried Zaha’s role would have been with England, reveals Gareth Southgate

Hard to say what Wilfried Zaha’s role would have been with England, reveals Gareth Southgate

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Have to say Harry Kane looks favourite to go and break Wayne Rooney's record, proclaims Gareth Southgate

Have to say Harry Kane looks favourite to go and break Wayne Rooney's record, proclaims Gareth Southgate

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Don't really know what boycotting World Cup would achieve, admits Gareth Southgate

Don't really know what boycotting World Cup would achieve, admits Gareth Southgate

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Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad after positive COVID-19 test

Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad after positive COVID-19 test

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As players we didn't choose where World Cup was going to be, reveals Harry Kane

As players we didn't choose where World Cup was going to be, reveals Harry Kane

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Reports | Marcus Rashford set to miss out on England’s squad for March international break

Reports | Marcus Rashford set to miss out on England’s squad for March international break

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Not expecting the contract talks to be complicated at all, admits Gareth Southgate

Not expecting the contract talks to be complicated at all, admits Gareth Southgate

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Have to credit players and staff for a good year, admits Gareth Southgate

Have to credit players and staff for a good year, admits Gareth Southgate

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