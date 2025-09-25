Roberto Firmino News

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We want to much better to have more points and improve in table, asserts Jurgen Klopp

We want to much better to have more points and improve in table, asserts Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Liverpool kept going because they’re all hungry for goals, proclaims Michael Owen

Liverpool kept going because they’re all hungry for goals, proclaims Michael Owen

  • news
  • football
WATCH | Roberto Firmino stuns Anfield with five-star performance in sensational five-goal first half

WATCH | Roberto Firmino stuns Anfield with five-star performance in sensational five-goal first half

  • news
  • football
Reports | Juventus closing in on £19 million move for Roberto Firmino

Reports | Juventus closing in on £19 million move for Roberto Firmino

  • news
  • football
To play with the top players here will be something special, exclaims Darwin Nunez

To play with the top players here will be something special, exclaims Darwin Nunez

  • news
  • football
Knock me out if I am not happy after qualifying for semi-finals of Champions League, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

Knock me out if I am not happy after qualifying for semi-finals of Champions League, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Have to face City at one point but Liverpool have other massive games too, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Have to face City at one point but Liverpool have other massive games too, asserts Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Diogo Jota will not be available and the extent of injury is still not clear, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Diogo Jota will not be available and the extent of injury is still not clear, reveals Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Didn't have brilliant day but good enough day to be deserved winners, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Didn't have brilliant day but good enough day to be deserved winners, asserts Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
We have to find solutions without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, claims Jurgen Klopp

We have to find solutions without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, claims Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
EFL postpone Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final fixture after COVID-19 outbreak

EFL postpone Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final fixture after COVID-19 outbreak

  • news
  • football
Liverpool shut down training ground following more COVID-19 positive tests

Liverpool shut down training ground following more COVID-19 positive tests

  • news
  • football
Roberto Firmino is out with a serious hamstring injury, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Roberto Firmino is out with a serious hamstring injury, reveals Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Can’t say how long but Thiago Alcantara won’t be fit by weekend, reveals Pepijn Lijnders

Can’t say how long but Thiago Alcantara won’t be fit by weekend, reveals Pepijn Lijnders

  • news
  • football
We have to change things but by playing and not talking, asserts Jurgen Klopp

We have to change things but by playing and not talking, asserts Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
2020/21 Premier League Previews | Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and their attempts to dominate England

2020/21 Premier League Previews | Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and their attempts to dominate England

  • feature
  • football
Reports | Bayern Munich sound out move for Roberto Firmino

Reports | Bayern Munich sound out move for Roberto Firmino

  • news
  • football
What Liverpool are doing this season is remarkable, admits Kaka

What Liverpool are doing this season is remarkable, admits Kaka

  • news
  • football
Decision of Transfer deadline day will be made this week by all clubs, announces Richard Masters

Decision of Transfer deadline day will be made this week by all clubs, announces Richard Masters

  • news
  • football
Wolves vs Liverpool | Sadio Mane's injury isn't very serious, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Wolves vs Liverpool | Sadio Mane's injury isn't very serious, reveals Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 24 – How to survive the Double gameweek

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 24 – How to survive the Double gameweek

  • feature
  • football
Overjoyed at the way my team played, rejoices Jurgen Klopp

Overjoyed at the way my team played, rejoices Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Cannot expect us to win every game 5-0, admits Andrew Robertson

Cannot expect us to win every game 5-0, admits Andrew Robertson

  • news
  • football
Reports | Liverpool open contract talks with Sadio Mane

Reports | Liverpool open contract talks with Sadio Mane

  • news
  • football
Reports | Liverpool to ink an historic sponsorship deal with Nike

Reports | Liverpool to ink an historic sponsorship deal with Nike

  • news
  • football
Nostra Pro: Make your predictions for Liverpool vs Roma now!

Nostra Pro: Make your predictions for Liverpool vs Roma now!

  • news
  • football
PL Round Up | Swansea stun Arsenal as Liverpool thrash Huddersfield town

PL Round Up | Swansea stun Arsenal as Liverpool thrash Huddersfield town

  • report
  • football