Aleksander Ceferin News

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Glad FIFA has realised that biennial World Cup is no go for everyone, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

Glad FIFA has realised that biennial World Cup is no go for everyone, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

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  • football
Reports | UEFA exploring contingency plans to move Champions League final from Russia

Reports | UEFA exploring contingency plans to move Champions League final from Russia

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Nobody wants it Super League except those who think that football is about money, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

Nobody wants it Super League except those who think that football is about money, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

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Super League is project that will implement financial controls which are respected, asserts Florentino Perez

Super League is project that will implement financial controls which are respected, asserts Florentino Perez

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UEFA confirm they will be making formal appeal to higher court in Super League case

UEFA confirm they will be making formal appeal to higher court in Super League case

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New World Cup format is against the basic principles of football, insists Aleksander Ceferin

New World Cup format is against the basic principles of football, insists Aleksander Ceferin

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Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus remain confident that Super League will continue

Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus remain confident that Super League will continue

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Don’t think we will do pan-continental Euro format again, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

Don’t think we will do pan-continental Euro format again, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

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UEFA confirm that away goals rule will be removed from 2021/22 season

UEFA confirm that away goals rule will be removed from 2021/22 season

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Will be no Super League project for at least 10 years, asserts Aleksandar Ceferin

Will be no Super League project for at least 10 years, asserts Aleksandar Ceferin

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Super League | UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Super League | UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona

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UEFA confirm that Porto’s Estádio do Dragão will be venue for Champions League final

UEFA confirm that Porto’s Estádio do Dragão will be venue for Champions League final

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Super League | UEFA open disciplinary investigation against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

Super League | UEFA open disciplinary investigation against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

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Reports | UEFA to decide whether to move Champions League final to Wembley

Reports | UEFA to decide whether to move Champions League final to Wembley

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Reports | Champions League final very likely to be moved from Istanbul over COVID restrictions

Reports | Champions League final very likely to be moved from Istanbul over COVID restrictions

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Reports | UEFA propose European competition ban for twelve Super League founders

Reports | UEFA propose European competition ban for twelve Super League founders

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UEFA confirm that teams will be allowed 26 player squad instead of usual 23

UEFA confirm that teams will be allowed 26 player squad instead of usual 23

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Remaining clubs have to decide if they are Super League or European club, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

Remaining clubs have to decide if they are Super League or European club, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

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Good that Super League is off but new Champions League isn’t great, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Good that Super League is off but new Champions League isn’t great, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

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Think June is too soon to have 25% of stadiums in Dublin full, asserts Leo Varadkar

Think June is too soon to have 25% of stadiums in Dublin full, asserts Leo Varadkar

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European Super League | We are doing this to save football at this critical moment, asserts Florentino Perez

European Super League | We are doing this to save football at this critical moment, asserts Florentino Perez

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UEFA confirm Champions League reforms with group stages set to be scrapped for single league format

UEFA confirm Champions League reforms with group stages set to be scrapped for single league format

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Players who will play in closed league will be banned from World Cup and Euros, proclaims Aleksander Ceferin

Players who will play in closed league will be banned from World Cup and Euros, proclaims Aleksander Ceferin

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UEFA and domestic federations condemn European Super League plans with domestic bans in play

UEFA and domestic federations condemn European Super League plans with domestic bans in play

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UEFA confirm that eight of twelve host cities out for Euro 2020 will have spectators

UEFA confirm that eight of twelve host cities out for Euro 2020 will have spectators

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Financial fair play rules need to be changed because of COVID-19, implies Andrea Traverso

Financial fair play rules need to be changed because of COVID-19, implies Andrea Traverso

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We’re weeks away from creating the ideal Champions League system, claims Andrea Agnelli

We’re weeks away from creating the ideal Champions League system, claims Andrea Agnelli

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  • football