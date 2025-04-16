Eddie Howe News

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Eddie Howe Responds to Arsenal's Performance in 1-0 Loss to Newcastle

Eddie Howe Responds to Arsenal's Performance in 1-0 Loss to Newcastle

  • news
  • football
Newcastle United have everything they need to be top six club, proclaims Jurgen klopp

Newcastle United have everything they need to be top six club, proclaims Jurgen klopp

  • news
  • football
2022/23 Premier League Previews | Four teams and their desire to break Big Six’s stranglehold on Europe

2022/23 Premier League Previews | Four teams and their desire to break Big Six’s stranglehold on Europe

  • feature
  • football
Reports | Leicester City reject £40 million bid from Newcastle United for James Maddison

Reports | Leicester City reject £40 million bid from Newcastle United for James Maddison

  • news
  • football
Newcastle seal the deal for Lille defender Sven Botman for £35 million

Newcastle seal the deal for Lille defender Sven Botman for £35 million

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  • football
Newcastle United is just an absolute monster of a football club, proclaims Dan Ashworth

Newcastle United is just an absolute monster of a football club, proclaims Dan Ashworth

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  • football
Reports | Newcastle United set to open contract talks with Eddie Howe

Reports | Newcastle United set to open contract talks with Eddie Howe

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  • football
Sean Dyche sacked by Burnley after nine-and-a-half years in charge 

Sean Dyche sacked by Burnley after nine-and-a-half years in charge 

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  • football
Reports | Newcastle United considered frontrunners to sign Ousmane Dembele

Reports | Newcastle United considered frontrunners to sign Ousmane Dembele

  • news
  • football
There’s really good feeling within group and everyone is fighting for same cause, reveals Eddie Howe

There’s really good feeling within group and everyone is fighting for same cause, reveals Eddie Howe

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  • football
Reports | Newcastle United hatching £50 million move for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez

Reports | Newcastle United hatching £50 million move for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez

  • news
  • football
Eddie Howe is playing with fire at Newcastle and in this world that gets you fried and fired

Eddie Howe is playing with fire at Newcastle and in this world that gets you fried and fired

  • feature
  • football
Reports | Atletico Madrid open to letting Kieran Trippier leave amidst Newcastle interest

Reports | Atletico Madrid open to letting Kieran Trippier leave amidst Newcastle interest

  • news
  • football
We have talk about if we can carry on playing or not, admits Jurgen Klopp

We have talk about if we can carry on playing or not, admits Jurgen Klopp

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  • football
Reports | Newcastle United in talks with Eddie Howe to be their next manager

Reports | Newcastle United in talks with Eddie Howe to be their next manager

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  • football
Reports | Newcastle United in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be their next manager

Reports | Newcastle United in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be their next manager

  • news
  • football
Bournemouth and Eddie Howe part ways by mutual consent after relegation to Championship

Bournemouth and Eddie Howe part ways by mutual consent after relegation to Championship

  • news
  • football
No decisions taken over wage cuts in the Premier League, confirms PFA

No decisions taken over wage cuts in the Premier League, confirms PFA

  • news
  • football
Pandemic has exposed the crazy economics in English football, admits Julian Knight

Pandemic has exposed the crazy economics in English football, admits Julian Knight

  • news
  • football
Nathan Ake’s situation is out of our hands, confesses Eddie Howe

Nathan Ake’s situation is out of our hands, confesses Eddie Howe

  • news
  • football