Jordan Henderson News

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Jordan Henderson Returns to Premier League as Brentford Sign Veteran Midfielder

Jordan Henderson Returns to Premier League as Brentford Sign Veteran Midfielder

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Rashford, Bellingham React as Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid

Rashford, Bellingham React as Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid

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Harry Kane Leads as Henderson Returns to Boost England’s Leadership

Harry Kane Leads as Henderson Returns to Boost England’s Leadership

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We’ll give everything and hopefully bring another Champions League back, claims Jordan Henderson

We’ll give everything and hopefully bring another Champions League back, claims Jordan Henderson

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Title race is in Manchester City’s hands but we have to keep going, claims Jordan Henderson

Title race is in Manchester City’s hands but we have to keep going, claims Jordan Henderson

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Proud of fact that nobody at Liverpool has used COVID as an excuse, claims Jordan Henderson

Proud of fact that nobody at Liverpool has used COVID as an excuse, claims Jordan Henderson

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Disappointed with the goals we conceded but we showed great spirt, proclaims Jordan Henderson

Disappointed with the goals we conceded but we showed great spirt, proclaims Jordan Henderson

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I am concerned nobody really takes player welfare seriously, admits Jordan Henderson

I am concerned nobody really takes player welfare seriously, admits Jordan Henderson

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Conor Gallagher earns first England call-up after injuries to Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson

Conor Gallagher earns first England call-up after injuries to Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson

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Luis Suarez helped me massively and made me grow in confidence, admits Jordan Henderson

Luis Suarez helped me massively and made me grow in confidence, admits Jordan Henderson

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Jordan Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool until 2025

Jordan Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool until 2025

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England has got momentum but we need to give Denmark respect, proclaims Jordan Henderson

England has got momentum but we need to give Denmark respect, proclaims Jordan Henderson

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Show respect and support towards players taking the knee, urges English FA

Show respect and support towards players taking the knee, urges English FA

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Unfair to rule out Jordan Henderson but he has missed lot of football, asserts Gareth Southgate

Unfair to rule out Jordan Henderson but he has missed lot of football, asserts Gareth Southgate

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We will always be remembered as first Liverpool team to win Premier League, proclaims Fabinho

We will always be remembered as first Liverpool team to win Premier League, proclaims Fabinho

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Have got great confidence that I’ll play for England again, admits Danny Ings

Have got great confidence that I’ll play for England again, admits Danny Ings

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Jordan Henderson is role model for next generation of Liverpool skippers, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson is role model for next generation of Liverpool skippers, asserts Jurgen Klopp

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Jordan Henderson will not play again this season, confirms Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson will not play again this season, confirms Jurgen Klopp

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Liverpool are very good team and we can keep winning more and more, admits Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are very good team and we can keep winning more and more, admits Mohamed Salah

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Premier League title was our goal but we’re targeting other records as well, proclaims Jordan Henderson

Premier League title was our goal but we’re targeting other records as well, proclaims Jordan Henderson

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Jadon Sancho is special player but he needs to keep working hard, gushes Jordan Henderson

Jadon Sancho is special player but he needs to keep working hard, gushes Jordan Henderson

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Footballers have done really stupid things in past, but thought it was time to change that, states Mark Noble

Footballers have done really stupid things in past, but thought it was time to change that, states Mark Noble

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We wanted Bulgaria to suffer, admits Jordan Henderson

We wanted Bulgaria to suffer, admits Jordan Henderson

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I will always be grateful to Brendan Rodgers, admits Jordan Henderson

I will always be grateful to Brendan Rodgers, admits Jordan Henderson

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Jurgen Klopp pushes us to improve everyday, claims Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp pushes us to improve everyday, claims Jordan Henderson

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