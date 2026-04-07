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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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If you’re looking for the latest updates, insights, or breaking news on the team, we’ve got you covered with the most reliable Karachi Kings news. Stay informed about the Karachi Kings latest news as they continue to make their mark in the PSL, delivering top-tier cricket action season after season.

What Made Adam Zampa Choose PSL Instead of IPL? Full Story

What Made Adam Zampa Choose PSL Instead of IPL? Full Story

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Watch, PSL 2025 | Hasan Ali hilariously pulls off Abrar Ahmed’s pose right after sending him back

Watch, PSL 2025 | Hasan Ali hilariously pulls off Abrar Ahmed’s pose right after sending him back

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PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi

PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi

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PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

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PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Tayyab Abbas' lightning-fast pace shatters Kieron Pollard's bat

PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Tayyab Abbas' lightning-fast pace shatters Kieron Pollard's bat

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‌PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked 

‌PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked 

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‌PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call

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‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare

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PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play

PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play

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PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph

PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph

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PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out

PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out

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PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel

PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel

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PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Usman Khan’s heroic ton as Multan dominates Karachi Kings

PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Usman Khan’s heroic ton as Multan dominates Karachi Kings

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PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings

PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings

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PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision

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PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

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‌PSL 2024 |Twitter praises Pollard's Heroics as Karachi Kings triumph over Lahore in electrifying showdown

‌PSL 2024 |Twitter praises Pollard's Heroics as Karachi Kings triumph over Lahore in electrifying showdown

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PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz on Shamsi's redemption following fuming gesture over missed stumping

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz on Shamsi's redemption following fuming gesture over missed stumping

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PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar

PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar

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PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Reeza Hendricks guides Multan Sultans to victory over Karachi Kings

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Reeza Hendricks guides Multan Sultans to victory over Karachi Kings

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PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as PSL broadcast halts midway sparking mockery across social media

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as PSL broadcast halts midway sparking mockery across social media

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WATCH, PSL 2023 | Hasan Ali redeems ill-reputed Pakistan fielding with implausible boundary rope catch

WATCH, PSL 2023 | Hasan Ali redeems ill-reputed Pakistan fielding with implausible boundary rope catch

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PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15

PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15

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PSL 2022 | Watch: Rashid Khan dismisses Babar Azam on a brilliant delivery

PSL 2022 | Watch: Rashid Khan dismisses Babar Azam on a brilliant delivery

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Abu Dhabi to host all remaining PSL 2021 matches

Abu Dhabi to host all remaining PSL 2021 matches

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Reports | PSL 2021 likely to resume in early June; Karachi to host the games

Reports | PSL 2021 likely to resume in early June; Karachi to host the games

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PSL 2021 draft | Quetta Gladiators bag Chris Gayle; no takers for Dawid Malan

PSL 2021 draft | Quetta Gladiators bag Chris Gayle; no takers for Dawid Malan

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