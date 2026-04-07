Karachi Kings Cricket Team News
If you’re looking for the latest updates, insights, or breaking news on the team, we’ve got you covered with the most reliable Karachi Kings news. Stay informed about the Karachi Kings latest news as they continue to make their mark in the PSL, delivering top-tier cricket action season after season.
What Made Adam Zampa Choose PSL Instead of IPL? Full Story
Watch, PSL 2025 | Hasan Ali hilariously pulls off Abrar Ahmed’s pose right after sending him back
PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap
PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Tayyab Abbas' lightning-fast pace shatters Kieron Pollard's bat
PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked
PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare
PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play
PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph
PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out
PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel
PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Usman Khan’s heroic ton as Multan dominates Karachi Kings
PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings
PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision
PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves
PSL 2024 |Twitter praises Pollard's Heroics as Karachi Kings triumph over Lahore in electrifying showdown
PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz on Shamsi's redemption following fuming gesture over missed stumping
PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Reeza Hendricks guides Multan Sultans to victory over Karachi Kings
PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as PSL broadcast halts midway sparking mockery across social media
WATCH, PSL 2023 | Hasan Ali redeems ill-reputed Pakistan fielding with implausible boundary rope catch
PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15
PSL 2022 | Watch: Rashid Khan dismisses Babar Azam on a brilliant delivery
Abu Dhabi to host all remaining PSL 2021 matches
Reports | PSL 2021 likely to resume in early June; Karachi to host the games
PSL 2021 draft | Quetta Gladiators bag Chris Gayle; no takers for Dawid Malan
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