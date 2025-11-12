Sheffield Shield 2024-2025 News

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Welcome to the hub for all the latest updates on the Sheffield Shield tournament! As Australia's premier first-class cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 promises intense action, thrilling matches, and standout performances. This page brings you all the Sheffield Shield news, including schedules, player highlights, and match results. Stay informed about the tournament that continues to shape the future stars of Sheffield Shield cricket tournament.

Watch, Sheffield Shield | Cooper Connolly takes flight to pull off stunner against Queensland

Watch, Sheffield Shield | Cooper Connolly takes flight to pull off stunner against Queensland

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Sheffield Shield | South Australia edge past Tasmania by three wickets in low-scoring thriller

Sheffield Shield | South Australia edge past Tasmania by three wickets in low-scoring thriller

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Sheffield Shield | Victoria bring all-star New South Wales crashing to ground with 300-run win

Sheffield Shield | Victoria bring all-star New South Wales crashing to ground with 300-run win

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Watch, Sheffield Shield | Umpire keeps Handscomb on tenterhooks to delay century celebration

Watch, Sheffield Shield | Umpire keeps Handscomb on tenterhooks to delay century celebration

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WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Steve Smith asked to work on tossing technique after all-time blooper

WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Steve Smith asked to work on tossing technique after all-time blooper

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Is Marnus Labuschagne Peaking at the Perfect Time Before The Ashes?

Is Marnus Labuschagne Peaking at the Perfect Time Before The Ashes?

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Shock Move as Australia Drops Key Batsman for Domestic Games

Shock Move as Australia Drops Key Batsman for Domestic Games

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Watch, Sheffield Shield | Labuschagne and Smith stack up against each other in hilarious match-up

Watch, Sheffield Shield | Labuschagne and Smith stack up against each other in hilarious match-up

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Is This a Warning Sign for England Ahead of The Ashes 2025?

Is This a Warning Sign for England Ahead of The Ashes 2025?

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Usman Khawaja Reveals His Ideal Batting Order for the Ashes

Usman Khawaja Reveals His Ideal Batting Order for the Ashes

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WA vs SA Preview | Western Australia and South Australia to take on each other in ninth game of Sheffield Shield 2025-26

WA vs SA Preview | Western Australia and South Australia to take on each other in ninth game of Sheffield Shield 2025-26

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VIC vs TAS Preview | Victoria and Tasmania to lock horns in eighth game of Sheffield Shield 2025-26

VIC vs TAS Preview | Victoria and Tasmania to lock horns in eighth game of Sheffield Shield 2025-26

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QUE vs NSW Preview | Queensland and New South Wales to lock horns in seventh Sheffield Shield 2025-26 game

QUE vs NSW Preview | Queensland and New South Wales to lock horns in seventh Sheffield Shield 2025-26 game

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Sheffield Shield | Labuschagne gets cold welcome after Khawaja accidentally ignores fist bump

Sheffield Shield | Labuschagne gets cold welcome after Khawaja accidentally ignores fist bump

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Sheffield Shield Preview | Labuschagne looks to strengthen claim on Ashes spot as Queensland take on South Australia

Sheffield Shield Preview | Labuschagne looks to strengthen claim on Ashes spot as Queensland take on South Australia

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Sheffield Shield Preview | Konstas and Abbott push for Ashes spots as star-studded NSW take on Victoria

Sheffield Shield Preview | Konstas and Abbott push for Ashes spots as star-studded NSW take on Victoria

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Sheffield Shield | Chris Green charged with code of conduct breach after showing dissent

Sheffield Shield | Chris Green charged with code of conduct breach after showing dissent

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Sheffield Shield | Marnus Labuschagne helps Queensland take huge first-innings lead against Tasmania

Sheffield Shield | Marnus Labuschagne helps Queensland take huge first-innings lead against Tasmania

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Watch This Unbelievable Scene as Umpire Calls Back Dismissed Batsman

Watch This Unbelievable Scene as Umpire Calls Back Dismissed Batsman

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WATCH | Cameron Bancroft receives instant karma to be given caught behind for getting bowled

WATCH | Cameron Bancroft receives instant karma to be given caught behind for getting bowled

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‌ WATCH | Kellaway attempts Spider-Man audition with gravity-defying screamer at WACA

‌ WATCH | Kellaway attempts Spider-Man audition with gravity-defying screamer at WACA

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‌Sheffield Shield | Twitter reacts to Boland rubbishes Konstas' unorthodox play in whites by knocking off the timber

‌Sheffield Shield | Twitter reacts to Boland rubbishes Konstas' unorthodox play in whites by knocking off the timber

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Watch, Sheffield Shield | Steve Smith gets a taste of his own medicine falling for four ball duck to Boland

Watch, Sheffield Shield | Steve Smith gets a taste of his own medicine falling for four ball duck to Boland

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WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Mitchell Starc’s fiery delivery strikes as Marcus Harris faces the pain of an elbow bruise

WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Mitchell Starc’s fiery delivery strikes as Marcus Harris faces the pain of an elbow bruise

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WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Nathan Lyon leaves teammate Travis Head stunned with a mesmerizing ripper

WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Nathan Lyon leaves teammate Travis Head stunned with a mesmerizing ripper

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‌WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Innovative Marnus mixes wild bumpers with funky field position ahead of BGT 

‌WATCH, Sheffield Shield | Innovative Marnus mixes wild bumpers with funky field position ahead of BGT 

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Glenn Maxwell sets sights on Test Squad with Sheffield Shield push

Glenn Maxwell sets sights on Test Squad with Sheffield Shield push

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Stay connected with Sportscafe for all the breaking news, live updates, and detailed insights on the Sheffield Shield. From match reviews to exclusive stories, we cover everything about the 2024-2025 season. Don’t miss a moment of this iconic tournament!