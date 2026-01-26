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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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At Sportscafe, we bring you the most recent Sydney Sixers news, offering in-depth coverage of matches, player highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments that define their journey.

Watch, BBL | Confusion prevails as Joel Davies walks back after Connolly's catch ruled illegitimate

Watch, BBL | Confusion prevails as Joel Davies walks back after Connolly's catch ruled illegitimate

  • news
  • cricket
BBL Final | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers seal sixth title with clinical win over Sydney Sixers

BBL Final | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers seal sixth title with clinical win over Sydney Sixers

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Sixers knock champions Hobart Hurricanes out to enter final

BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Sixers knock champions Hobart Hurricanes out to enter final

  • news
  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in awe as Matthew Wade redeems initial misfield with slick runout

BBL | Twitter in awe as Matthew Wade redeems initial misfield with slick runout

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg

BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg

  • news
  • cricket
Babar Azam Pulls Out of Big Bash League for This Reason

Babar Azam Pulls Out of Big Bash League for This Reason

  • news
  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers storm into final with thumping win over Sydney Sixers

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers storm into final with thumping win over Sydney Sixers

  • news
  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Smith silences Perth crowd with unbelievable pick-up shot

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Smith silences Perth crowd with unbelievable pick-up shot

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter on edge as fire breaks out in garden lawn outside Perth Stadium

BBL Qualifier | Twitter on edge as fire breaks out in garden lawn outside Perth Stadium

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Richardson wakes up batter within with beautiful off drive

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Richardson wakes up batter within with beautiful off drive

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in shock as Finn Allen breaks shackles with audacious six off Mitchell Starc

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in shock as Finn Allen breaks shackles with audacious six off Mitchell Starc

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Sixers hold nerve in Perth to seal final spot

AI Simulation, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Sixers hold nerve in Perth to seal final spot

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  • cricket
Perth Scorchers & Sydney Sixers, Qualifier | Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers & Sydney Sixers, Qualifier | Big Bash League

  • news
  • cricket
BBL | Twitter pumped up as Marcus Stoinis dismisses Babar Azam to win psychological battle

BBL | Twitter pumped up as Marcus Stoinis dismisses Babar Azam to win psychological battle

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in splits as Ben Manenti scares Thomas Rogers after collision leaves latter off crease

BBL | Twitter in splits as Ben Manenti scares Thomas Rogers after collision leaves latter off crease

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in splits as little intruder steps onto field to delay proceedings in middle

BBL | Twitter in splits as little intruder steps onto field to delay proceedings in middle

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in awe as Sydney Sixers keep calm to trump Brisbane Heat in low scoring thriller

BBL | Twitter in awe as Sydney Sixers keep calm to trump Brisbane Heat in low scoring thriller

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  • cricket
Babar Azam’s BBL Entry Sparks ‘Babaristan’ Craze Among Fans

Babar Azam’s BBL Entry Sparks ‘Babaristan’ Craze Among Fans

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  • cricket
Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Billings and McAndrew shun Sixers as Thunder gush into grand finale

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Billings and McAndrew shun Sixers as Thunder gush into grand finale

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‌BBL | Twitter reacts as Tanveer Sangha converts missed caught and bowled chance into epic runout

‌BBL | Twitter reacts as Tanveer Sangha converts missed caught and bowled chance into epic runout

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  • cricket
BBL | Galvanized team effort propels Hurricanes to final in Hobart with 12-run Qualifier win over Sixers

BBL | Galvanized team effort propels Hurricanes to final in Hobart with 12-run Qualifier win over Sixers

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in disbelief as giant Jack Edwards defies physics with insane flying take at point

BBL | Twitter in disbelief as giant Jack Edwards defies physics with insane flying take at point

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in splits as fan's fortunes tumble while attempting catch to turn ecstasy into injury

BBL | Twitter in splits as fan's fortunes tumble while attempting catch to turn ecstasy into injury

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter reacts to Smith’s fifty on return eliminate Strikers as Sixers secure top two finish 

BBL | Twitter reacts to Smith’s fifty on return eliminate Strikers as Sixers secure top two finish 

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  • cricket
‌BBL, WATCH | Smith sells seething Edwards down the river amidst Doggett’s bullseye 

‌BBL, WATCH | Smith sells seething Edwards down the river amidst Doggett’s bullseye 

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  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Shaw’s daring reflex at boundary edge pauses Interviewer mid-sentence

WATCH, BBL | Shaw’s daring reflex at boundary edge pauses Interviewer mid-sentence

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  • cricket

Stay updated with the Sydney Sixers team news on Sportscafe and immerse yourself in their incredible story. Explore the latest news and insights, and celebrate the passion that makes the Sydney Sixers a force to reckon with.