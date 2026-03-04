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Welcome to the ultimate hub for all the latest updates on India vs Australia cricket news! This page covers everything you need to know, including India vs Australia today’s news, match highlights, and player performances. Stay informed with breaking news as we bring you real-time coverage of this exciting cricket rivalry. Whether it's test matches, ODIs, or T20s, we've got the India vs Australia latest cricket news right here!

Smriti Mandhana Shows No Signs of Slowing Down This Year

Smriti Mandhana Shows No Signs of Slowing Down This Year

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Why Narendra Modi Stadium Hasn’t Been Kind to India in ICC Events?

Why Narendra Modi Stadium Hasn’t Been Kind to India in ICC Events?

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Heres How India and Australia Could Face Off in T20 World Cup 2026

Heres How India and Australia Could Face Off in T20 World Cup 2026

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Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence on India’s Australia Tour

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence on India’s Australia Tour

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Why Virat Kohli Will Always Be Remembered as a “Real” Selfless Leader

Why Virat Kohli Will Always Be Remembered as a “Real” Selfless Leader

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Is Shubman Gill Still India’s Preferred Opener Over Jaiswal?

Is Shubman Gill Still India’s Preferred Opener Over Jaiswal?

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How Nathan Ellis Became Australia’s Trump Card in the T20I Series

How Nathan Ellis Became Australia’s Trump Card in the T20I Series

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Watch Suryakumar Yadav Reveal Why He Wants to Be Like AB de Villiers

Watch Suryakumar Yadav Reveal Why He Wants to Be Like AB de Villiers

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Ex-Cricketer Calls Out Team India for Wrong Selection in the Third T20I

Ex-Cricketer Calls Out Team India for Wrong Selection in the Third T20I

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Shock Move as Australia Drops Key Batsman for Domestic Games

Shock Move as Australia Drops Key Batsman for Domestic Games

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Are RCB Players the Real Game Changers in the India vs Australia Series?

Are RCB Players the Real Game Changers in the India vs Australia Series?

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Big Blow for India as Major Bowler Gets Dropped Mid-Series in Australia

Big Blow for India as Major Bowler Gets Dropped Mid-Series in Australia

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Did Nasser Hussain Really Predict Jemimah Rodrigues’ Brilliance Seven Years Back?

Did Nasser Hussain Really Predict Jemimah Rodrigues’ Brilliance Seven Years Back?

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Hazlewood Proves Why He’s Australia’s T20 Trump Card Once Again

Hazlewood Proves Why He’s Australia’s T20 Trump Card Once Again

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Jemimah Rodrigues Recreates Gambhir’s 2011 Magic with Her Calm Under Fire

Jemimah Rodrigues Recreates Gambhir’s 2011 Magic with Her Calm Under Fire

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The Journey of Heart and Hope That Took India Women to the Final

The Journey of Heart and Hope That Took India Women to the Final

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Watch Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh Roast Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Limited Edition’ Bag

Watch Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh Roast Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Limited Edition’ Bag

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Sanju Samson Responds After Losing His Opening Spot to Shubman Gill

Sanju Samson Responds After Losing His Opening Spot to Shubman Gill

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Shreevats Goswami Raises Concerns Over Harshit Rana’s Inclusion Ahead of Arshdeep

Shreevats Goswami Raises Concerns Over Harshit Rana’s Inclusion Ahead of Arshdeep

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Wins Hearts with Her Gesture for Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Wins Hearts with Her Gesture for Shreyas Iyer

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Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara Voice Support for Domestic Cricketers

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara Voice Support for Domestic Cricketers

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Who Came Out on Top the Last Time India Faced Australia in Canberra?

Who Came Out on Top the Last Time India Faced Australia in Canberra?

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Shafali Verma Makes Timely Return Before Women’s World Cup Semifinals

Shafali Verma Makes Timely Return Before Women’s World Cup Semifinals

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Gautam Gambhir Comments on Suryakumar Yadav’s Ongoing Form Slump

Gautam Gambhir Comments on Suryakumar Yadav’s Ongoing Form Slump

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Are We Seeing the Beginning of Australia’s Next White-Ball Era?

Are We Seeing the Beginning of Australia’s Next White-Ball Era?

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Watch Team India Arrive in Style for the Third ODI in Sydney

Watch Team India Arrive in Style for the Third ODI in Sydney

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Shreyas Iyer Discusses Reasons Behind His Red Ball Cricket Break

Shreyas Iyer Discusses Reasons Behind His Red Ball Cricket Break

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Don’t miss a moment of the action from the India vs Australia cricket series. Keep checking back for India vs Australia latest news, match reviews, and in-depth analysis of one of cricket’s most thrilling rivalries. Stay tuned for breaking stories and exclusive updates!