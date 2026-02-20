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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Our team bring you the latest and most comprehensive Netherlands cricket news, keeping you informed about the team’s journey and milestones. From player performances to thrilling match updates, our coverage ensures you stay ahead with Dutch cricket news. Follow us for insights and updates on everything related to cricket in the Netherlands.

WATCH, IND vs NED | Shivam Dube saves sinking Indian ship with stunning onslaught against spin

WATCH, IND vs NED | Shivam Dube saves sinking Indian ship with stunning onslaught against spin

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‌AI Simulation, USA vs NED | Dutch control middle overs to extend perfect T20 record over USA in Chennai

‌AI Simulation, USA vs NED | Dutch control middle overs to extend perfect T20 record over USA in Chennai

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‌USA vs NED | United States hunt for maiden victory as Dutch look to conjure momentum

‌USA vs NED | United States hunt for maiden victory as Dutch look to conjure momentum

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ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Netherlands score first points with clinical win over Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Netherlands score first points with clinical win over Namibia

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ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter feels for Trumpelmann who ends at receiving end of horrific mixup

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter feels for Trumpelmann who ends at receiving end of horrific mixup

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AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase

AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase

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Netherlands vs Namibia | T20 World Cup Preview

Netherlands vs Namibia | T20 World Cup Preview

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PAK vs NED | Ashraf heroics and O'Dowd drop save Pakistan from horrific choke in thrilling World Cup opener

PAK vs NED | Ashraf heroics and O'Dowd drop save Pakistan from horrific choke in thrilling World Cup opener

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PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits as Kyle Klein channels inner John Cena to mock Pakistan's disappearing act

PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits as Kyle Klein channels inner John Cena to mock Pakistan's disappearing act

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PAK vs NED | Twitter in awe as Babar's brilliance helps reproduce SKY's finale classic alongwith Afridi

PAK vs NED | Twitter in awe as Babar's brilliance helps reproduce SKY's finale classic alongwith Afridi

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NEP vs NED T20 Tri-Series | Fifth T20I in Glasgow Match Preview

NEP vs NED T20 Tri-Series | Fifth T20I in Glasgow Match Preview

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T20 Tri-Series 2025 | Netherlands subject Scotland to their second consecutive defeat

T20 Tri-Series 2025 | Netherlands subject Scotland to their second consecutive defeat

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SCO vs NED T20 Tri-Series | Fourth T20I in Glasgow Match Preview

SCO vs NED T20 Tri-Series | Fourth T20I in Glasgow Match Preview

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Sybrand Engelbrecht bids farewell to international cricket

Sybrand Engelbrecht bids farewell to international cricket

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‌SL vs NED | Twitter reacts to Asalanka-Thushara decimate Dutch army to earn consolation triumph

‌SL vs NED | Twitter reacts to Asalanka-Thushara decimate Dutch army to earn consolation triumph

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‌NED vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Shakib-Rishad heroic eclipse Dutch army to bolster Super Eight chances

‌NED vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Shakib-Rishad heroic eclipse Dutch army to bolster Super Eight chances

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‌NED vs BAN | Twitter reacts to perplexed Tanzid as beaming bouncer gets stuck in helmet

‌NED vs BAN | Twitter reacts to perplexed Tanzid as beaming bouncer gets stuck in helmet

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‌SA vs NED | Twitter reacts to cool-headed Miller deny Dutch scare to steer Proteas home

‌SA vs NED | Twitter reacts to cool-headed Miller deny Dutch scare to steer Proteas home

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SA vs NED | Twitter stunned as Logan Van Beek's masterful jaffa exquisitely clipped Reeza Hendricks' off stump

SA vs NED | Twitter stunned as Logan Van Beek's masterful jaffa exquisitely clipped Reeza Hendricks' off stump

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‌SA vs NED | Twitter erupts as nervy de Kock causes huge mix-up to rumination familiar trauma

‌SA vs NED | Twitter erupts as nervy de Kock causes huge mix-up to rumination familiar trauma

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SA vs NED | Twitter reacts to agile Markram racing against time to dismiss his opposite number

SA vs NED | Twitter reacts to agile Markram racing against time to dismiss his opposite number

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NED vs NEP | Twitter lauds Max O'Dowd’s splendid half-ton as Netherlands beat Nepal in a low-scoring thriller

NED vs NEP | Twitter lauds Max O'Dowd’s splendid half-ton as Netherlands beat Nepal in a low-scoring thriller

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IND vs NED | Twitter reacts as India thrash Netherlands to end flawless league stage 

IND vs NED | Twitter reacts as India thrash Netherlands to end flawless league stage 

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IND vs NED | Twitter celebrates as Virat Kohli claims wicket for the first time in almost a decade

IND vs NED | Twitter celebrates as Virat Kohli claims wicket for the first time in almost a decade

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IND vs NED | Twitter and Virat Kohli in splits as Suryakumar Yadav’s freestyle swim saves boundary

IND vs NED | Twitter and Virat Kohli in splits as Suryakumar Yadav’s freestyle swim saves boundary

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ENG vs NED | Twitter reacts as England grind out vital 160-run win to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive

ENG vs NED | Twitter reacts as England grind out vital 160-run win to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive

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ENG vs NED | Twitter in splits as legs-akimbo Root gets nutmegged and left with 'tail' between his legs

ENG vs NED | Twitter in splits as legs-akimbo Root gets nutmegged and left with 'tail' between his legs

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Stay connected to the Netherlands cricket team’s journey with Sportscafe. From thrilling matches to in-depth features, our platform offers a detailed view of Dutch cricket news. Whether it’s key victories or upcoming challenges, we provide comprehensive coverage of Netherlands cricket news.