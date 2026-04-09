Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Team News

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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Fans can stay connected to all Peshawar Zalmi news here on Sportscafe. Whether you’re looking for Peshawar Zalmi latest news, insights into the team's strategies, or updates on player movements, we provide all the Peshawar Zalmi team news you need.

Watch, PSL 2025 | Babar’s bat stays quiet as silver duck and marks shaky start for Peshawar Zalmi

Watch, PSL 2025 | Babar’s bat stays quiet as silver duck and marks shaky start for Peshawar Zalmi

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PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals

PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals

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PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa

PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa

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PSL 2024 | Yasir Khan heroics outshine Peshawar as Multan secures fourth straight final

PSL 2024 | Yasir Khan heroics outshine Peshawar as Multan secures fourth straight final

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PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Rizwan's gloves turn unexpected antagonist leading to penalty runs for Multan

PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Rizwan's gloves turn unexpected antagonist leading to penalty runs for Multan

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PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi

PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi

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PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

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PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics

PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics

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PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

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PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Iftikhar carnage going in vain as Peshawar beat Multan in humdinger

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Iftikhar carnage going in vain as Peshawar beat Multan in humdinger

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PSL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Jamal silences Rawalpindi crowd with breathtaking bouncer to Iftikhar

PSL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Jamal silences Rawalpindi crowd with breathtaking bouncer to Iftikhar

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PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Asif Ali's outstanding fielding resulted in brilliant screamer dismissing Malan

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Asif Ali's outstanding fielding resulted in brilliant screamer dismissing Malan

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PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Jamal sparks classic rivalry with Rizwan following epic send-off

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Jamal sparks classic rivalry with Rizwan following epic send-off

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PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer

PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer

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PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to PSL fans’ unique ways of beating the rain amidst game delay 

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to PSL fans’ unique ways of beating the rain amidst game delay 

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PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse

PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse

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PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Babar-Haseebullah powering Peshawar’s maiden triumph in nail-biter

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Babar-Haseebullah powering Peshawar’s maiden triumph in nail-biter

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PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar

PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar

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PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

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PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly

PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly

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PSL | Trying to play at 300 strike rate, sarcastic Babar Azam hits back at criticism

PSL | Trying to play at 300 strike rate, sarcastic Babar Azam hits back at criticism

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PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes

PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes

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PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15

PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15

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PSL 2022 | Watch: Wahab Riaz slips during the run-up against Islamabad United

PSL 2022 | Watch: Wahab Riaz slips during the run-up against Islamabad United

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PSL 2022 | ‘This is embarrassment’ - Kamran Akmal refuses to play for Peshawar Zalmi over demotion at draft

PSL 2022 | ‘This is embarrassment’ - Kamran Akmal refuses to play for Peshawar Zalmi over demotion at draft

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PCB suspend Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif ahead of PSL final

PCB suspend Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif ahead of PSL final

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PSL 2021 | Undisclosed player tests positive for Covid-19; two others sent into isolation for protocol breach

PSL 2021 | Undisclosed player tests positive for Covid-19; two others sent into isolation for protocol breach

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