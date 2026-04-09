Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Team News
Fans can stay connected to all Peshawar Zalmi news here on Sportscafe. Whether you’re looking for Peshawar Zalmi latest news, insights into the team's strategies, or updates on player movements, we provide all the Peshawar Zalmi team news you need.
Watch, PSL 2025 | Babar’s bat stays quiet as silver duck and marks shaky start for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals
PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa
PSL 2024 | Yasir Khan heroics outshine Peshawar as Multan secures fourth straight final
PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Rizwan's gloves turn unexpected antagonist leading to penalty runs for Multan
PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap
PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics
PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick
PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Iftikhar carnage going in vain as Peshawar beat Multan in humdinger
PSL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Jamal silences Rawalpindi crowd with breathtaking bouncer to Iftikhar
PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Asif Ali's outstanding fielding resulted in brilliant screamer dismissing Malan
PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Jamal sparks classic rivalry with Rizwan following epic send-off
PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shadab Khan's outstanding batting performance as Islamabad beat Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to PSL fans’ unique ways of beating the rain amidst game delay
PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Babar-Haseebullah powering Peshawar’s maiden triumph in nail-biter
PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar
PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly
PSL | Trying to play at 300 strike rate, sarcastic Babar Azam hits back at criticism
PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes
PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15
PSL 2022 | Watch: Wahab Riaz slips during the run-up against Islamabad United
PSL 2022 | ‘This is embarrassment’ - Kamran Akmal refuses to play for Peshawar Zalmi over demotion at draft
PCB suspend Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif ahead of PSL final
PSL 2021 | Undisclosed player tests positive for Covid-19; two others sent into isolation for protocol breach
For the latest Peshawar Zalmi news today, Sportscafe is your go-to source. Whether it’s breaking updates, team news, or expert commentary on the Peshawar Zalmi team, we keep you informed.