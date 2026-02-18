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Sportscafe provide the most recent and comprehensive cricket news of Nepal, covering everything from international matches to domestic tournaments. Stay updated with the Nepal cricket team news, including player achievements, match results, and exclusive stories. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual follower, our latest Nepal cricket news ensures you are always in the know about the team’s exciting developments.

ENG vs NEP | England survive major opening scare against belligerent Nepal in last-ball thriller

ENG vs NEP | England survive major opening scare against belligerent Nepal in last-ball thriller

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‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Stirling and Tector steer Ireland to famous upset over World Cup hosts in Colombo

‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Stirling and Tector steer Ireland to famous upset over World Cup hosts in Colombo

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‌AI Simulation, ENG vs NEP | Brook anchors England to composed win in opener as Rashid closes the door on Nepal

‌AI Simulation, ENG vs NEP | Brook anchors England to composed win in opener as Rashid closes the door on Nepal

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ENG vs NEP | England look to put past woes behind with strong start to World Cup campaign in Mumbai

ENG vs NEP | England look to put past woes behind with strong start to World Cup campaign in Mumbai

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T20 World Cup Asian Qualifiers | Nepal and Oman seal spots for 2026 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Asian Qualifiers | Nepal and Oman seal spots for 2026 T20 World Cup

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AI Simulation, NEP vs WI T20Is | Nepal complete clean sweep with 14-run win in the third T20I

AI Simulation, NEP vs WI T20Is | Nepal complete clean sweep with 14-run win in the third T20I

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NEP vs WI T20Is | Third match in Sharjah Preview

NEP vs WI T20Is | Third match in Sharjah Preview

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NEP vs WI | Nepal shocks West Indies in second T20I to take unassailable lead

NEP vs WI | Nepal shocks West Indies in second T20I to take unassailable lead

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‌AI Simulation, NEP vs WI | West Indies bounce back in second T20I with 16-run win

‌AI Simulation, NEP vs WI | West Indies bounce back in second T20I with 16-run win

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‌NEP vs WI, Preview | Nepal looking to claim their first series against Test-playing nation

‌NEP vs WI, Preview | Nepal looking to claim their first series against Test-playing nation

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‌NEP vs WI, Review | Nepal caused upset in Sharjah with 19-run win against West Indies

‌NEP vs WI, Review | Nepal caused upset in Sharjah with 19-run win against West Indies

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NEP vs WI, Preview | Nepal eye major upset as Windies grace home soil for rare full-member tour

NEP vs WI, Preview | Nepal eye major upset as Windies grace home soil for rare full-member tour

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AI Simulation, NEP vs WI । Nepal beat West Indies by four wickets in first T20I to take lead of 1-0

AI Simulation, NEP vs WI । Nepal beat West Indies by four wickets in first T20I to take lead of 1-0

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T20 Tri-Series 2025 | Sandeep Lamichhane shines as Nepal beat Scotland in low-scoring thriller

T20 Tri-Series 2025 | Sandeep Lamichhane shines as Nepal beat Scotland in low-scoring thriller

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Scotland T20 Tri-Series | Netherlands beat Nepal to the post in hattrick of super overs

Scotland T20 Tri-Series | Netherlands beat Nepal to the post in hattrick of super overs

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West Indies to play Nepal in three-match T20I series in historic first

West Indies to play Nepal in three-match T20I series in historic first

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Sandeep Lamichhane aims for BBL comeback after legal challenges

Sandeep Lamichhane aims for BBL comeback after legal challenges

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SA vs NEP | Twitter reacts to David Miller's unexpected return as umpire's call denies premature walk-off

SA vs NEP | Twitter reacts to David Miller's unexpected return as umpire's call denies premature walk-off

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SL vs NEP | Sri Lanka's Super 8 dreams drenched as Florida rain washes out match versus Nepal

SL vs NEP | Sri Lanka's Super 8 dreams drenched as Florida rain washes out match versus Nepal

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‌ICC permits Lamichhane to join Nepal squad for West Indies leg

‌ICC permits Lamichhane to join Nepal squad for West Indies leg

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NED vs NEP | Twitter lauds Max O'Dowd’s splendid half-ton as Netherlands beat Nepal in a low-scoring thriller

NED vs NEP | Twitter lauds Max O'Dowd’s splendid half-ton as Netherlands beat Nepal in a low-scoring thriller

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T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE

T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE

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Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump Nepal by 10-wickets in rain-hit clash to qualify for Super Fours

Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump Nepal by 10-wickets in rain-hit clash to qualify for Super Fours

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IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts to lively Rohit Sharma telling Jadeja off after his plan earns India wicket

IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts to lively Rohit Sharma telling Jadeja off after his plan earns India wicket

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IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli flashes a few quick dance steps during drinks break

IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli flashes a few quick dance steps during drinks break

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IND vs NEP | Twitter in disbelief as Iyer and Kohli drop shocking sitters on consecutive balls

IND vs NEP | Twitter in disbelief as Iyer and Kohli drop shocking sitters on consecutive balls

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Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as breathtaking Babar and incredible Iftikhar help Pakistan thump Nepal by 238 runs

Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as breathtaking Babar and incredible Iftikhar help Pakistan thump Nepal by 238 runs

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Stay tuned for Nepal cricket news today, featuring updates on their international campaigns and the latest breakthroughs. Explore the latest share news in Nepal cricket with us and celebrate the spirit of the game alongside the team’s passionate fans.