Nepal Cricket Team News
Sportscafe provide the most recent and comprehensive cricket news of Nepal, covering everything from international matches to domestic tournaments. Stay updated with the Nepal cricket team news, including player achievements, match results, and exclusive stories. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual follower, our latest Nepal cricket news ensures you are always in the know about the team’s exciting developments.
ENG vs NEP | England survive major opening scare against belligerent Nepal in last-ball thriller
AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Stirling and Tector steer Ireland to famous upset over World Cup hosts in Colombo
AI Simulation, ENG vs NEP | Brook anchors England to composed win in opener as Rashid closes the door on Nepal
ENG vs NEP | England look to put past woes behind with strong start to World Cup campaign in Mumbai
T20 World Cup Asian Qualifiers | Nepal and Oman seal spots for 2026 T20 World Cup
AI Simulation, NEP vs WI T20Is | Nepal complete clean sweep with 14-run win in the third T20I
NEP vs WI T20Is | Third match in Sharjah Preview
NEP vs WI | Nepal shocks West Indies in second T20I to take unassailable lead
AI Simulation, NEP vs WI | West Indies bounce back in second T20I with 16-run win
NEP vs WI, Preview | Nepal looking to claim their first series against Test-playing nation
NEP vs WI, Review | Nepal caused upset in Sharjah with 19-run win against West Indies
NEP vs WI, Preview | Nepal eye major upset as Windies grace home soil for rare full-member tour
AI Simulation, NEP vs WI । Nepal beat West Indies by four wickets in first T20I to take lead of 1-0
T20 Tri-Series 2025 | Sandeep Lamichhane shines as Nepal beat Scotland in low-scoring thriller
Scotland T20 Tri-Series | Netherlands beat Nepal to the post in hattrick of super overs
West Indies to play Nepal in three-match T20I series in historic first
Sandeep Lamichhane aims for BBL comeback after legal challenges
SA vs NEP | Twitter reacts to David Miller's unexpected return as umpire's call denies premature walk-off
SL vs NEP | Sri Lanka's Super 8 dreams drenched as Florida rain washes out match versus Nepal
ICC permits Lamichhane to join Nepal squad for West Indies leg
NED vs NEP | Twitter lauds Max O'Dowd’s splendid half-ton as Netherlands beat Nepal in a low-scoring thriller
T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE
Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as India thump Nepal by 10-wickets in rain-hit clash to qualify for Super Fours
IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts to lively Rohit Sharma telling Jadeja off after his plan earns India wicket
IND vs NEP | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli flashes a few quick dance steps during drinks break
IND vs NEP | Twitter in disbelief as Iyer and Kohli drop shocking sitters on consecutive balls
Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as breathtaking Babar and incredible Iftikhar help Pakistan thump Nepal by 238 runs
Stay tuned for Nepal cricket news today, featuring updates on their international campaigns and the latest breakthroughs. Explore the latest share news in Nepal cricket with us and celebrate the spirit of the game alongside the team’s passionate fans.