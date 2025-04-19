Quetta Gladiators Cricket Team News
Welcome to the Quetta Gladiators news section on Sportscafe, where we bring you the latest updates about this fierce team. From match highlights and player performances to team strategies, we ensure you stay informed about every major development. Explore all the latest Quetta Gladiators news and team insights as we follow their exciting cricket adventure.
Watch, PSL 2025 | Babar’s bat stays quiet as silver duck and marks shaky start for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Islamabad’s all-round brilliance eliminating below-par Quetta
PSL| Twitter erupts as Mohammad Wasim Jr displays remarkable football skills to induce massive run-out
PSL 2024 | Rizwan's stellar show leads Multan to victory over Quetta in final league game
PSL 2024| Twitter explodes as tensions flare between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy during Quetta's chase
PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics
PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick
PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play
PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph
PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out
PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel
PSL 2024 |Twitter erupts as Sohail Khan vents frustration by leaking runs with needless throw
PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Mohammad Ali and David Willey's stellar bowling as Multan beat Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Abrar's geeky celebration after 'cleaning' up Usman with 'spectacular' mystery spin
PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock
PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout
PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Khwaja Nafay’s clinical knock as Quetta Gladiators dominate Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel
PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as 'Boom Boom' Afridi launches massive Six on first ball
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to bewildered Hasnain dropping a sitter against Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
Reports | Quetta Gladiators’ Wanindu Hasaranga to miss entire PSL 2023 after denial of NOC
PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes
PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15
WATCH | Shahnawaz Dahani appeals in a hilarious way in PSL 2022
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action declared illegal by Cricket Australia
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