Quetta Gladiators Cricket Team News

Category links
Teams
Royal Challengers BengaluruLancashireDerbyshire Cricket TeamPakistan Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeWellington FirebirdsOtago VoltsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownDesert VipersMi EmiratesCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket Team
Tournaments
India Tour Of EnglandIcc Test ChampionshipWorld Test ChampionshipMajor League CricketICCICC ODI World CupIndia Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsBcciIndia Vs BangladeshT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsWomen World T 20 SeriesEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs Australia
Players
Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
Teams
Tournaments
Players

Welcome to the Quetta Gladiators news section on Sportscafe, where we bring you the latest updates about this fierce team. From match highlights and player performances to team strategies, we ensure you stay informed about every major development. Explore all the latest Quetta Gladiators news and team insights as we follow their exciting cricket adventure.

Watch, PSL 2025 | Babar’s bat stays quiet as silver duck and marks shaky start for Peshawar Zalmi

Watch, PSL 2025 | Babar’s bat stays quiet as silver duck and marks shaky start for Peshawar Zalmi

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Islamabad’s all-round brilliance eliminating below-par Quetta

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Islamabad’s all-round brilliance eliminating below-par Quetta

  • news
  • cricket
PSL| Twitter erupts as Mohammad Wasim Jr displays remarkable football skills to induce massive run-out

PSL| Twitter erupts as Mohammad Wasim Jr displays remarkable football skills to induce massive run-out

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Rizwan's stellar show leads Multan to victory over Quetta in final league game

PSL 2024 | Rizwan's stellar show leads Multan to victory over Quetta in final league game

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024| Twitter explodes as tensions flare between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy during Quetta's chase

PSL 2024| Twitter explodes as tensions flare between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy during Quetta's chase

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics

PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play

PSL 2024 | Twitter and Rawalpindi crowd goes gaga as rogue kite interrupts play

  • news
  • cricket
PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph

PSL | Hasan Ali helps Karachi Kings rip through Quetta Gladiators as they cruise to 7-wicket triumph

  • news
  • cricket
PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out

PSL | Twitter laughs as dazed Sarfaraz yo-yos at Roussow's behest in ridiculous run-out

  • news
  • cricket
PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel

PSL | Twitter in splits as Hasan Ali puts dancing skills to the fore after dispatching Saud Shakeel

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 |Twitter erupts as Sohail Khan vents frustration by leaking runs with needless throw

PSL 2024 |Twitter erupts as Sohail Khan vents frustration by leaking runs with needless throw

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Mohammad Ali and David Willey's stellar bowling as Multan beat Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Mohammad Ali and David Willey's stellar bowling as Multan beat Quetta Gladiators

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Abrar's geeky celebration after 'cleaning' up Usman with 'spectacular' mystery spin

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Abrar's geeky celebration after 'cleaning' up Usman with 'spectacular' mystery spin

  • news
  • cricket
PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock

PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock

  • news
  • cricket
‌PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair

‌PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair

  • news
  • cricket
‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Khwaja Nafay’s clinical knock as Quetta Gladiators dominate Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Khwaja Nafay’s clinical knock as Quetta Gladiators dominate Lahore Qalandars

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel

PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as 'Boom Boom' Afridi launches massive Six on first ball

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as 'Boom Boom' Afridi launches massive Six on first ball

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to bewildered Hasnain dropping a sitter against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to bewildered Hasnain dropping a sitter against Lahore Qalandars

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

  • news
  • cricket
Reports | Quetta Gladiators’ Wanindu Hasaranga to miss entire PSL 2023 after denial of NOC

Reports | Quetta Gladiators’ Wanindu Hasaranga to miss entire PSL 2023 after denial of NOC

  • news
  • cricket
PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes

PSL | Twitter reacts to Iftikhar's carnage against 'sports minister' Wahab Riaz with flurry of sixes

  • news
  • cricket
PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15

PSL 8 | Karachi to host Pakistan Super League 8 draft on December 15

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH | Shahnawaz Dahani appeals in a hilarious way in PSL 2022

WATCH | Shahnawaz Dahani appeals in a hilarious way in PSL 2022

  • news
  • cricket
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action declared illegal by Cricket Australia

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action declared illegal by Cricket Australia

  • news
  • cricket

Thanks for visiting the Quetta Gladiators news section! Here at Sportscafe, we strive to deliver the most up-to-date and reliable stories about the team. Stay connected for more exclusive Quetta Gladiators team news and updates.