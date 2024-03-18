Islamabad United Cricket Team News
Welcome to the Islamabad United news section on Sportscafe, your go-to destination for all updates about this dynamic cricket team. Whether it's about their latest match performance, key player insights, or strategic changes, we bring you the freshest Islamabad United news straight from the field.
PSL Final | Twitter in splits as Khushdil produces top-tier clownery to celebrate brilliant caught and bowled
PSL Final | Twitter lauds Imad Wasim etching his name in history books with sensational fifer
PSL Final | Twitter abuzz as legendary 'Pak Bean' returns from shadows to grace title clash in Karachi
PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals
PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa
PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Islamabad’s all-round brilliance eliminating below-par Quetta
PSL| Twitter erupts as Mohammad Wasim Jr displays remarkable football skills to induce massive run-out
PSL 2024 | Usman Khan's heroic ton in vain as Munro-Shadab alliance secures Islamabad win over Multan
PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked
PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare
PSL | Shambolic Islamabad collapse hands eliminated Lahore maiden victory in the season
PSL | Twitter awes as Afridi hugs bowled Naseem to make up for lethal injury-inducing throw
PSL | Twitter awes at Shadab's camraderie to acknowledge Shaheen's bold knock after bowling him over
PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shadab Khan's outstanding batting performance as Islamabad beat Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer
PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings
PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision
PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves
PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse
PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock
PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout
PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United
PSL 2024 | Twitter lashes out as Jordan Cox walks back to pavilion despite arrogantly opting for DRS
PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary
PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shadab-Salman duo propel Islamabad to victory over Qalandars season opener
PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly
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