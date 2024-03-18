Islamabad United Cricket Team News

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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Welcome to the Islamabad United news section on Sportscafe, your go-to destination for all updates about this dynamic cricket team. Whether it's about their latest match performance, key player insights, or strategic changes, we bring you the freshest Islamabad United news straight from the field.

PSL Final | Twitter in splits as Khushdil produces top-tier clownery to celebrate brilliant caught and bowled

PSL Final | Twitter in splits as Khushdil produces top-tier clownery to celebrate brilliant caught and bowled

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PSL Final | Twitter lauds Imad Wasim etching his name in history books with sensational fifer

PSL Final | Twitter lauds Imad Wasim etching his name in history books with sensational fifer

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PSL Final | Twitter abuzz as legendary 'Pak Bean' returns from shadows to grace title clash in Karachi

PSL Final | Twitter abuzz as legendary 'Pak Bean' returns from shadows to grace title clash in Karachi

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PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals

PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals

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PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa

PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Luke Wood leaves Azam Khan utterly speechless with stunning jaffa

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PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Islamabad’s all-round brilliance eliminating below-par Quetta

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts to Islamabad’s all-round brilliance eliminating below-par Quetta

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PSL| Twitter erupts as Mohammad Wasim Jr displays remarkable football skills to induce massive run-out

PSL| Twitter erupts as Mohammad Wasim Jr displays remarkable football skills to induce massive run-out

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PSL 2024 | Usman Khan's heroic ton in vain as Munro-Shadab alliance secures Islamabad win over Multan

PSL 2024 | Usman Khan's heroic ton in vain as Munro-Shadab alliance secures Islamabad win over Multan

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‌PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked 

‌PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked 

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‌PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned by Shadab-Masood heated exchange over late DRS call

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‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hamza's reactionary celebration following Munro’s unnecessary stare

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PSL | Shambolic Islamabad collapse hands eliminated Lahore maiden victory in the season

PSL | Shambolic Islamabad collapse hands eliminated Lahore maiden victory in the season

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PSL | Twitter awes as Afridi hugs bowled Naseem to make up for lethal injury-inducing throw

PSL | Twitter awes as Afridi hugs bowled Naseem to make up for lethal injury-inducing throw

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PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shadab Khan's outstanding batting performance as Islamabad beat Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shadab Khan's outstanding batting performance as Islamabad beat Peshawar Zalmi

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PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer

PSL 2024 | Twitter going bananas over Azam Khan's gravity-defying leap grabbing phenomenal screamer

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PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings

PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings

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PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision

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PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

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PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse

PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse

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PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock

PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock

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‌PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair

‌PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair

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‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout

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PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United

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PSL 2024 | Twitter lashes out as Jordan Cox walks back to pavilion despite arrogantly opting for DRS

PSL 2024 | Twitter lashes out as Jordan Cox walks back to pavilion despite arrogantly opting for DRS

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PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary

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PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shadab-Salman duo propel Islamabad to victory over Qalandars season opener

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shadab-Salman duo propel Islamabad to victory over Qalandars season opener

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PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly

PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly

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Thank you for visiting our Islamabad United news section! We aim to provide fans with the most reliable and up-to-date stories. Stay tuned for more updates on the Islamabad United team right here at Sportscafe, your trusted source for cricket news.