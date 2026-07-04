Regional T20, Women Cricket Tournament Players

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Regional T20, Women

Norris, Tara

England

Capsey, Alice

England

Burns, Erin

Australia

Knight, Heather

England

van Niekerk, Dane

South Africa

Ecclestone, Sophie

England

Bell, Lauren

England

Tryon, Chloe

South Africa

Sciver-Brunt, Natalie Ruth

England

Graham, Heather

Australia

Wong, Issy

England

Dunkley, Sophia

England

Wyatt, Danielle

England

Cross, Kate

England

Jones, Amy

England

Winfield, Lauren

England

Davies, Freya

England

Glenn, Sarah

England

Gibson, Danielle

England

Bouchier, Maia

England

Dean, Charlie

England

de Klerk, Nadine

South Africa

Beaumont, Tammy

England

Kalis, Sterre

Netherlands

Wellington, Amanda

Australia

Webb, Courtney

Australia

Bryce, Kathryn

Scotland

Farrant, Tash

England

Mack, Katie

Australia

Dottin, Deandra

Barbados

Bryce, Sarah

Scotland

Gaur, Mahika

United Arab Emirates

Collins, Danielle

England

Hartley, Alex

England

Graham, Phoebe

England

Morris, Fi

England

Butler, Stephanie

England

Lamb, Emma

England

Threlkeld, Eleanor

England

Dattani, Naomi

England

Jones, Hannah

England

Rainey, Hannah

Scotland

Pai, Shachi

England

Heap, Liberty

England

Jackson, Laura

England

Marshall, Laura

Mullan, Daisy

England

Thomas, Olivia

Turner, Sophia

England

Clarke, Alice

England

Smale, Seren

England

Collins, Danielle

England

White, Kirstie

England

Davidson-Richards, Alice

England

Cranstone, Aylish

England

Scholfield, Paige

England

Smith, Bryony

England

Gregory, Danielle

England

Franklin, Phoebe

England

Chathli, Kira Meghan

England

Moore, Kalea

England

Jones, Emma

England

Stonehouse, Alexa

England

Macdonald-Ga, Ryana

England

Cooper, Claudie

England

Miles, Bethan

England

Blinkhorn-Jones, Madeleine

England

Spence, Jemima

England

Jones, Emma

England

Shrubsole, Anya

England

Elwiss, Georgia

England

Adams, Georgia

England

Smith, Linsey

England

Southby, Rhianna

England

Monaghan, Alice

England

Windsor, Emily

England

McCaughan, Ella

England

Kemp, Freya

England

Harman, Nancy

England

Hill, Chloe

England

Taylor, Charlotte Michelle

England

Trussler, Finty

England

Mitchelmore, Sophie

Taylor, Mary

England

Macleod, Alice

England

Carr, Amara

England

Griffith, Cordelia

England

Gardner, Joana

England

Gray, Eva

England

Villiers, Mady

England

Horley, Saskia

Australia

Maqsood, Abtaha

Scotland

Castle, Kelly

England

Rodgers, Mia

Hughes, Scarlett

England

Scrivens, Grace

England

Speed, Katherine

England

Coppack, Kate Louise

England

Miller, Florence H

England

Olorenshaw, Jessica

England

Grewcock, Jodie

England

Langston, Beth

England

Levick, Katie

England

Armitage, Hollie

England

Heath, Bess

England

Slater, Rachel

Scotland

Dobson, Leah

England

Duckworth, Rebecca

England

Graves, Yvonne

England

Hall, Grace

England

Marlow, Emma

England

Glen, Abigail

England

Turner, Phoebe

England

Scott, Lizzie

England

Woolston, Jessica

England

Wilson, Fran

England

Luff, Sophie Natasha

England

Griffiths, Alex

England

Nicholas, Claire

Wales

Wraith, Natasha

England

Filer, Lauren

England

Holland, Niamh

England

Corney, Emma

England

Harvey, Nicole

England

Robbins, Mollie

England

Skelton, Chloe

England

Smale, Sophia

England

Thomson, Isla

England

Gordon, Kirstie

England

Kirk, Michaela

South Africa

Kelly, Marie

England

Boyce, Georgie

England

Higham, Lucy

England

Graves, Teresa

England

Munro, Sophie

England

McCarthy, Cassidy

England

Harmer, Bethany

England

Ballinger, Grace

England

Claridge, Ella

England

Groves, Josie

England

Jones, Evelyn

England

Freeborn, Abbey

England

George, Katie

England

Davis, Georgia

England

Fackrell, Ria

England

Brewer, Chloe

England

Campbell, Ami

England

Ellis, Bethan

England

Davies, Poppy

England

Potts, Grace

England

Arlott, Emily

England

Baker, Hannah

England

Patel, Anisha

Russell, Liz

Perrin, Davina

England

Anderson, Ellie

England

Pavely, Charis

England

Prendergast, Orla

Ireland

Patel, Izzy

England

Fraser, Katherine

Scotland

Jones, Katie

England

Faltum, Nicole

Australia

Bell, Olivia

Scotland

Odgers, Rebecca

England

Carter, Darcey

Scotland

Morris, Sophie

England

MacGregor, Esmae

England

Surenkumar, Amuruthaa

England

Sturge, Megan

England

Lee, Ava Georgina

England

Lister, Ailsa

Scotland

Lane, Gemma

Jones, Hannah

England

Redmayne, Georgia

Australia

Hancock, Nicola

Australia

Knott, Charli

Australia

Voll, Georgia

Australia

Chandler, Ella

Gibbs, Grace

England

Gorham, Sydney

England

Russell, Elizabeth Ann

England

Cooper, Imogen

England

Corteen-Coleman, Tilly

England

Tulloch, Poppy

Hazell, Jess

Hardwick, Hannah

England

Johnson, Grace M

England

Macleod, Lissy

Slater, Beth